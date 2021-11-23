Douglas Roundtable: The Business of Going Green

Noon – 1 pm, Thursday, December 2. Free to attend.

Becoming a green business means taking concrete action, but what’s the right strategy to maintain profitability while moving towards a carbon neutral future? This roundtable discussion, moderated by Douglas editor Carla Sorrell, will explore the innovative approaches that local companies are taking to contribute to a regenerative, sustainable community.

PANELISTS:

Lisa McAnulty, Sustainability and Innovation Specialist, ecologyst

Growing up as a settler on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Squamish (Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh), Lil’wat (L̓il̓wat7úl), and Tsleil-Waututh (səlilwətaɬ) Nations, Lisa is drawn to the intersection of science, art, design and user experience which guided her exploration in a variety of projects.

Having studied and worked abroad in New York, Paris, Antwerp and London, these experiences informed her perspective while understanding there is no single ‘right way’ to approach a problem. Lisa exhibited her research at the 2017 BC Tech Summit Wearable Runway, and designed a collection for Vancouver Fashion Week in 2019.

She continues to take a data-informed approach and is focused on forwarding the global sustainable fashion movement in alignment with the sustainable development goals 2030, specifically responsible consumption and production. Currently she is leading the launch of ecologystLABS, an innovation-led arm of the business looking to solve some of the fashion industry’s biggest sustainability challenges.

Trina White, General Manager, Parkside Hotel

Trina White has a diverse background in the hotel business with more than 20 years of experience, including 18 years in management roles. She specializes in leadership, team building and sustainability in the workplace. Her career began as an adventure tour guide, before she moved into hotels.

Once starting there, Trina worked in a variety of positions, from Sales to Conference Services to Guest Service Manager. She is known for her commitment to integrating environmental practices into everyday business. Through her time at The Parkside Hotel & Spa, she was able to achieve 5 Green Key certification and certify the hotel as Carbon Neutral through Offsetters in 2018.

In 2010, Hotelier Magazine recognized her work in this area in a feature story. In 2019 Trina was also invited to interview Bruce Poon Tip, the founder of G Tours, for IMPACT Travel and Tourism Conference.

