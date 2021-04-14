For over a decade Douglas magazine’s annual 10 to Watch Awards have showcased distinctive new businesses and the talented entrepreneurs driving growth with their will, work ethic and resilience.

Each year the 10 to Watch Awards are judged by a qualified independent panel of judges who reviews applications from an impressive number of startups vying to be chosen.

Winners receive well-deserved applause, build brand recognition and take the spotlight as we showcase the Island’s spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. Over 90% of the 120 businesses celebrated so far have gone on to long term success, and some have received international acclaim.

2021 is an especially poignant celebration of new business, as a pandemic threatened to erode the progress many had made as fledgling companies. Our winners have overcome all the challenges thrown their way, and stand as shining examples of the kind of determination and passion that drives our business community.

We look forward to showcasing the 2021 Douglas 10 to Watch winners in the June/July issue, as well as at our broadcast awards program on CHEK TV on June 5.

Stay tuned!