Lumera Productions – Providing Outstanding Event and Production Service

Lumera Productions Inc. is based in Victoria and was founded by its president, Shane Archer in 2009 as a sole proprietor operating out of his car. He provided livestream services for small events and concerts. Lumera became incorporated in 2014 and grew to take on film and video production services. Marty Schoeps joined Lumera as its vice president in 2021. Together with their vast knowledge in many areas of audio and video, Shane and Marty have grown Lumera into many service offerings including Event Production, Commercial Video Production, Audio Services, LED Video Wall Services, Drone Services including standard and FPV, Broadcast and Livestream Services and the latest addition, AV Installation Services.

Equipped with a broadcast truck, cameras, a plethora of drones, and professional digital audio equipment, Lumera is ready to service any production. They now have served clients in Federal and Provincial governments, municipalities, military, corporate, education, not for profit, hotels, sports, Indigenous communities, meetings, conferences, festivals, and concerts.

“We’re not afraid of the unknown or to try something different. We draw on a vast array of experience to tackle issues and think of new, innovative ways of doing things. Many companies offer LED wall, but how creative can they be with it?” says Shane. They also ensure the quality of equipment they provide is outstanding.

Shane and Marty are passionate about their work and the quality of services they offer. They envision continuing to grow a company that truly cares about people, both clients and their staff. The company strives to offer staff livable wages that support their families and to give back to the community by offering mentorship programs for youth and college or university students.

When asked why they strive to be a better-than-average company, the answer is because they care about people and want to change people’s lives.

This passion is catching on as is evident by the 400% growth in 2024 over 2023. Why would people want to work with Lumera? Because they are creative, knowledgeable, collaborative, open, honest, and transparent. Their service is desirable, they’re flexible, easy to work with and have a higher standard that most local AV companies. So, if you want quality people and service, Lumera Productions Inc. is the company to work with.

They are a small company capable of big things and are quickly becoming known in many sectors and industries.