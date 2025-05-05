Enter The Dragon

Dragon boating is, by any measure, a thrilling sport. Teams of 20 disciplined paddlers (plus a drummer and a steerer) guide long, narrow and highly decorated boats in heart-pumping races, just as they’ve done for over 2,000 years in China, where the sport originated. But there are other compelling reasons to consider it as an activity for your team at work.

Physical fitness: It’s a physically demanding, whole-body workout that is also great for strengthening your core and improving cardiovascular fitness. People of all fitness levels can participate, and the longer you do it, the fitter you become.

Mental health: Dragon boating is shown to reduce stress levels and improve mood, energy, self-esteem and confidence. It is also a catalyst for clear creative thinking, which can lead to innovation and improved productivity beyond the sport.

Team building: It enhances workplace dynamics such as motivation, communication and adaptability to new challenges while breaking down barriers among team members. Because each paddler has a unique job, it encourages both leadership and co-operation. In fact, it is the ultimate team sport; victorious teams are the ones that work together best.

And besides, it’s fun.

To try dragon boating here in Victoria, check out the Fairway Gorge Paddling Club, which brings thousands of people together for training, races and events on Victoria’s waterways.