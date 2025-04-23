The Strath Seeks New Ownership

For 79 years, The Strath has been a family-owned cornerstone of Victoria’s culture. In February, the Olson family who owns it announced the hospitality hub is on the market. The Olson family has shaped Victoria’s nightlife for three generations. In that time, the six-storey complex at 919 Douglas Street grew beyond the original Strathcona Hotel to include 70 guest rooms, a liquor store and some of the city’s most recognizable bars and venues.The sale process for The Strath will take time and the Olsons emphasize that business will continue while they search for the right buyer. Concerts, conferences and bookings remain on the schedule and building improvements are ongoing.

Whether a potential buyer would preserve the current business or redevelop is unclear. The sale may include the parking lot across Courtney Street, adding development potential. However, the Olsons have expressed hope that new ownership will innovate while respecting The Strath’s role in Victoria’s entertainment landscape.

A Cultural Hub

Originally built in 1911 as the Empress Block, the building was converted to a hotel in 1913 and is now listed in Canada’s Historic Places as a notable example of Victoria’s early commercial architecture. For decades, The Strath has presided over downtown Victoria’s cultural scene. It was home to what is believed to be the province’s first cocktail bar. (The Strathcona Lounge, now Big Bad John’s, served its first Martini on July 1, 1954.)

In the late 20th century, The Forge, recently revived as Wicket Hall, hosted now-legendary acts including The Tragically Hip, Meat Loaf, Blue Öyster Cult, Rage Against the Machine, Trooper and Nirvana. Today, The Strath reflects Victoria’s variety, from tweedy comfort to rockabilly charm, making it a favourite of professionals and undergraduates alike. Not just businesses, these venues are cultural touchstones for both locals and tourists. Now it remains to be seen what’s next for this Victoria landmark.