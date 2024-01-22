Douglas Weekly – January 22

The South Island Prosperity Partnership’s CEO Announces Departure

The South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP) — a Greater Victoria-based economic development alliance made up of employers, post-secondary schools, industry associations, non-profits, municipal governments and First Nations groups — recently announced that its founding CEO Emilie de Rosenroll is stepping down from her role in March to start her own business.

Under de Rosenroll’s eight years of leadership, SIPP’s accomplishments include launching the Indigenous Prosperity Centre, a non-profit that supports Indigenous-led economic development efforts, and the Rising Economy Taskforce, a coalition designed to guide Greater Victoria through the economic impacts of Covid-19. Last year, SIPP received a gold award for multi-year economic development from the International Economic Development Council.

“I am immensely proud of the work we have accomplished together,” said de Rosenroll. “I leave the organization knowing that it is in great shape, poised for even greater success, and supported by an outstanding team of dedicated professionals.”

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

Coming up:

January 21-24: Impact Sustainability Travel and Tourism Summit

January 23: Certified Scrum Master Training

January 25: Business and Technology Career Fair

January 25: Small Business/Self-Employed Tax Questions Seminar

January 25: Women Leaders in STEM Panel and Networking

January 25: VIATEC Tech Social

January 26: Secrets and Lies: What Works in Digital Marketing Seminar

January 30: South Island Farmers Institute: Understanding your Responsibilities with the CRA Seminar

January 31: VIATEC 101 Seminar

January 31: Cyber Threat Response and Risk Reduction Lunch and Learn

February 1: Conference and Event Planning Seminar with Destination Greater Victoria

February 1: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce Membership 101

February 6: Successful Interviewing Strategies Workshop

February 7: How to Start an Urban Farm Seminar

February 8: Small Business B.C. Education and Networking

February 8: Island Ecosystem Mixer

February 13: Understanding HR Legislation Workshop

February 17: Vancouver Island Black Entrepreneurs and Business Expo

March 6-7: B.C. Tourism Industry Conference

March 6-8: South Island Prosperity Partnership Rising Economy Conference

March 19-22: Indigenous Youth Leadership Training Event

March 21: Saanich Peninsula Chamber March Mixer

March 22: Victoria F*ckup Nights

April 18: Saanich Peninsula Chamber April Mixer

June 11-13: Local Government Management Association Conference