South Island Prosperity Partnership CEO announces departure

Emilie de Rosenroll, who has led Greater Victoria’s economic development agency since it was founded in 2016, is leaving to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP) will begin a search for a new chief executive officer after its longtime CEO announced she is leaving to pursue her long-time dream of building a Victoria-based company.

de Rosenroll joined SIPP as its founding CEO in 2016. Under her leadership, Greater Victoria’s first regional economic development agency has evolved from a one-year project to a robust public-private partnership of over 75 members, including nine municipal governments, nine First Nations, three post-secondaries, and major regional employers, industry associations and nonprofits.

During de Rosenroll’s tenure, SIPP convened the Rising Economy Taskforce, Canada’s largest non-governmental coalition, to steer Greater Victoria through the pandemic and develop the region’s economic recovery plan.

Following the pandemic, in the drive to create a more resilient, innovative, sustainable and equitable economy for the region, SIPP launched the Centre for Ocean Applied Sustainable Technology (COAST), Pacific Canada’s innovation hub for the sustainable blue economy, and the Indigenous Prosperity Centre, a non-profit supporting Indigenous-led economic development.

“I have had the privilege of working with an incredible team and witnessing remarkable growth and transformation within SIPP and the region as a whole,” says de Rosenroll. “I am immensely proud of the work we have accomplished together, from expanding our region’s profile to achieving significant funding milestones. I leave the organization knowing that it is in great shape, poised for even greater success, and supported by an outstanding team of dedicated professionals.”

de Rosenroll’s last day is March 15. South Island Prosperity Partnership will work with an executive search firm to conduct a nationwide search for its next chief executive officer.

“On behalf of the SIPP Board of Directors, I am very grateful for the tremendous contribution Emile has made to the organization and region,” says Frank Bourree, Chair of SIPP’s Board of Directors. “It has been a pleasure and an honour to work with Emilie. Because of Emilie’s leadership, SIPP is well-poised to help our region meet its enormous potential.”