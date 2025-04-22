Douglas Weekly – April 22

IN THE KNOW:

Island partnership will fight fire with drones

Campbell River’s Strategic Natural Resource Group and Squamish-based FireSwarm have announced a partnership that could make a big difference in future wildfire seasons.

FireSwarm is adapting a Swedish-made drone to fight wildfires. Strategic Natural Resource Group supplies wildfire crews to support provincial government firefighting efforts.

Their partnership will bring drone firefighting to the Canadian market.

A media release states the collaboration “combines Strategic’s expertise in emergency response management with FireSwarm’s first-of-its kind wildfire defence platform, which integrates surveillance, ultra heavy-lift drones, and AI-driven swarm technology. The partnership will focus on Canadian distribution, deployment and operator training.”

The swarm technology is being tested in multiple locations across Canada this summer, with the goal of FireSwarm and Strategic delivering the solution in 2026.

Shift Impact Grant aims to lower tech’s digital carbon footprint

Shift, a productivity-focused internet browser which is part of Victoria’s Redbrick group of companies, has introduced the Shift Impact Grant, a $25,000 funding initiative aimed at supporting sustainability projects that reduce the environmental impact of digital technology.

The grant is designed to back organizations in the U.S. and Canada working on innovative solutions to shrink the digital sector’s carbon footprint.

Recent studies estimate that digital technologies account for 3.5–4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with this share potentially doubling by 2025 if current trends continue. The production phase of digital hardware is especially carbon-intensive, often representing 40–45% of the total lifecycle emissions of devices like smartphones and laptops.

Applications are open from now to May 13, 2025.

Have your say on Victoria’s wellbeing

The Victoria Foundation’s 2025 Vital Signs survey is open and seeking input. The survey, which was launched in 2005, measures 12 “vital signs,” including safety, wellness, healthcare, housing, and cost of living.

The theme of this year’s survey is “Your Voice, Your Victoria,” and it is open to residents of Greater Victoria. The deadline to participate is Friday, May 30, at noon.

More than 6,500 Greater Victoria residents participated in the 2024 survey. Last year’s results showed that most people in the region were concerned about the cost of living, housing, healthcare, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Many respondents expressed the need for better mental health supports for people facing mental health challenges such as substance use disorders and homelessness.

Douglas magazine nominated for two National Magazine Awards

We are pleased to announce Douglas magazine is one of 100 finalists for the 7th annual National Magazine Awards: B2B. These awards highlight the outstanding work and accomplishments of Canadian trade, professional, and alumni association publications in 2024.

Writer Emily Edwards, managing editor Joanne Sasvari and lead graphic designer Kelly Hamilton are nominated in the Best Feature Article category for Tech’s Deep Dive.

Writer Robyn Quinn, managing editor Joanne Sasvari and lead graphic designer Kelly Hamilton are nominated in the Best How-To Article or Series of Articles category for When Things Go Very, Very Wrong: How to manage reputation and crisis communications in a split-second world.

The winners will be announced June 5 during a ceremony in Toronto.

FROM THE PAGES OF DOUGLAS:

Indigenous artist Carey Newman works with Camosun Innovates to create a tool for cultural sustainability.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

MAY

May 1: VIATEC Awards

May 8: Empowering Your Workforce: Building AI Awareness, Readiness, and Adoption

May 4 – 9: International Seaweed Symposium

May 27 – 30: Web Summit

May 30: VIBI Awards

JUNE

June 4: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

June 10: TEDxVictoria