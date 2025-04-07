Douglas Weekly – April 7

IN THE KNOW:

City looks for public input in the next phase of Victoria 3.0 Economic Action Plan

After several years of discussion and community engagement, the City of Victoria has produced a draft of the Industry, Arts and Innovation District Action Plan for Rock Bay, a key goal of the Victoria 3.0 Economic Action Plan(External link).

The IAI District Action Plan aims to enhance the Rock Bay area north of Downtown into a vibrant hub for activities and employment in technology, research and development, the arts sector and Indigenous economic prosperity.

Now it seeks more public input. People can do so through completing a survey, or attending an open house or online information session.

VIATEC Awards finalists announced

Douglas magazine 10 to Watch alumni are among the finalists for this year’s VIATEC Awards, which celebrates Victoria’s bustling tech industry.

Solaires Enterprises, Voxcell BioInnovation, Niricson Software, Barnacle Systems, joni, HiBoop, Elate Cosmetics and Rootd are among those vying for top place in several categories, including Company of the Year and Innovative Excellence.

The awards take place May 1 at the Victoria Conference Centre.

Could the tariff war boost Canada’s tech industry?

As people on both sides of the border rethink the Canada/U.S. business relationship, tech workers are reconsidering their options, according to Wired magazine.

The article notes “Canada’s top tech talent has long moved to the US for better opportunities, but Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats are raising questions about how to build a stronger ecosystem at home.”

Though Silicon Valley is still an irresistible draw for Canadians, those who have already installed themselves there are considering a move back home, while U.S. companies mull over the possibilities of satellite offices in Canada.

And, continues the article, “some investors and startup founders view the divisiveness between the US and Canada as an opportunity to boost their country’s productivity and self-reliance. A group of Canadian tech entrepreneurs, including executives from Shopify and Cohere, recently spun up a promotional campaign called Build Canada with the goal of influencing policy on technology, tax reform, and immigration.”

Province responds to tariffs on softwood lumber

After the U.S. Department of Commerce announced its plans last week to raise softwood duties against Canadian producers to 34.45%, B.C. Premier David Eby said it would only serve to “drive up housing costs for Americans who voted for a President who promised to lower costs.”

The Premier said he would meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney on April 7 and would raise the issue with him during that call.

He added “B.C. workers and their families depend on the jobs that these tariffs are targeting, and we hope to see the same Team Canada approach to protecting them, just like with the automotive and steel industry jobs in Ontario and Quebec.

“We will continue to work with business, labour and First Nations leaders to seek approaches to defend the hard-working forestry workers of B.C., their families and the industry as a whole from the increasingly hostile actions of our largest trading partner.”

March Labour Force Survey shows B.C. holding steady

As the U.S./Canada trade war rollercoaster continues its stomach-churning pace, Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, says Statistics Canada’s March Labour Force Survey shows that while the national trend is down, “B.C. held steady with a small increase of 5,700 jobs compared to last month, with the highest increase in full-time employment among provinces at 10,000. So far this year, B.C. has gained 35,400 full-time jobs, the highest increase among provinces.”

The provincial unemployment rate is 6.1%, one of the lowest in the country and below the national average of 6.7%. B.C. also continues to lead the country with an average hourly wage of $37.64, the highest among provinces.

In March, women’s employment increased by 16,800, with full-time jobs up by 14,100 and part time up by 2,700. So far this year, B.C. has had the highest increase in women’s full-time employment among provinces, up by 32,500.

Also last month, B.C. saw employment increases in health care and social assistance (+6,600) and professional, scientific and technical services (+2,400). Construction has gained 14,500 jobs and manufacturing is up 8,600 jobs compared to this time last year.

FROM THE PAGES OF DOUGLAS:

It’s more important than ever to support the businesses whose goods and services boost our local economy. Dallas Gislason explores who they are and why they matter.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

APRIL

April 11: Viva La Westshore

April 15: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce AGM & US Relations Panel

MAY

May 1: VIATEC Awards

May 4 – 9: International Seaweed Symposium

May 27 – 30: Web Summit

May 30: VIBI Awards

JUNE

June 4: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

June 10: TEDxVictoria