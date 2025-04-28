Douglas Weekly – April 28

IN THE KNOW:

Local Partnership Promotes Renewable Energy

COAST (Centre for Ocean Applied Sustainable Technologies) and the University of Victoria have announced the launch of the BC Marine Energy and Decarbonization Hub, a major initiative aimed at accelerating the development and commercialization of marine renewable energy and decarbonization technologies in B.C.

The partnership leverages three decades of clean energy research at the University of Victoria, including contributions from the Institute for Integrated Energy Systems (IESVic), the Pacific Regional Institute for Marine Energy Discovery (PRIMED), and Accelerating Community Energy Transformation (ACET).

The Hub is positioned to serve as a catalyst for new job creation and economic development, expanding the impact of Canada’s clean technology industries and supporting the transition to net-zero emissions in the maritime sector.

The new Hub will provide ocean sector companies with access to coastal and marine test sites, enabling the demonstration of technologies related to marine renewable energy capture, energy integration and management, and clean fuel production, storage, and transmission.

By issuing Innovation Challenges in collaboration with regional stakeholders, the Hub aims to foster the adoption of cutting-edge solutions across the complex marine supply chain.

The initiative is expected to drive growth in British Columbia’s blue economy, which already benefits from the province’s extensive coastline, significant maritime industry, and a growing ecosystem of ocean-related startups and investments.

Jason Goldsworthy, Executive Director of COAST, said in a media release that “no single source of renewable energy or diesel alternative can catapult us to net-zero. Marine decarbonization requires integrated systems of renewable energy (including marine renewables), alternative fuels, and process innovations for storage, management, and distribution.

However, ocean innovators with potential solutions can face tremendous barriers to testing and demonstration of their technologies in marine environments, including high costs, lack of partner networks, or lack of supportive infrastructure.

The BC Marine Energy and Decarbonization Hub will play a vital role in addressing these challenges by opening up a new realm of possibilities for clean tech innovators to apply their decarbonization innovations right here in coastal British Columbia, propelling our transition to a clean energy future working with the oceans.”

From disc golf to health care: MeepMeep expands its product line

Douglas 10 to Watch alumnus MeepMeep has announced it is expanding its smart locator technology from outdoor sports into the healthcare sector.

The company has launched a pilot program with Trillium Communities’ St. Charles Manor Memory Care Neighbourhood, adapting its rugged, app-connected tracking devices-originally designed for activities like disc golf-to help dementia care residents and staff quickly locate essential items such as remotes, hearing aids, and mobility aids.

MeepMeep’s founder and CEO, Eve Bennett, said the move was inspired by feedback from care teams and families about the daily stress caused by misplaced items, noting that the technology aims to reduce resident agitation, ease caregiver workload, and build trust with families by enabling faster retrieval of lost items and providing data to support early intervention and care planning.

This pilot marks MeepMeep’s first foray into healthcare, aligning with its broader vision to use smart, accessible technology to address real-world tracking challenges across industries.

The opportunity is significant: Canada has about 800 private long-term care homes with an estimated 64,000 residents, representing a $1.3 million to $3.2 million annual market at MeepMeep’s projected $20–$50 price point. The company is raising investment to commercialize its made-in-Canada locator product for dementia care and scale its reach across North America and Europe

New collaboration leverages innovation for cancer research

Another Douglas 10 to Watch alumnus, VoxCell BioInnovation, has embarked upon a new collaboration with the University of Victoria and BC Cancer.

The Victoria-based biotech company, which specializes in advanced 3D bioprinted cancer tissue models, says the new collaboration is aimed at accelerating cancer research through the integration of cutting-edge nanotherapy and radiation technologies.

The partnership leverages VoxCell’s proprietary bioprinting platform, which creates fully vascularized, human-like cancer tissue models, offering a more accurate and physiologically relevant environment for testing oncology drugs and experimental therapies.

By combining these innovative tissue models with the expertise in nanomedicine and radiation therapy from the University of Victoria and BC Cancer, the collaboration seeks to improve drug screening, enhance targeted treatment approaches, and ultimately reduce the time and cost associated with developing new cancer therapies.

VoxCell’s technology allows researchers to directly inject therapeutic candidates into the vascular networks of their tissue models, closely mimicking real tumor behavior and drug distribution in the human body. This approach not only provides more reliable preclinical data but also supports the shift toward personalized medicine, enabling the testing of therapies on patient-specific tissue constructs.

The collaboration is expected to drive advancements in both nanotherapeutic delivery and radiation-based treatments, positioning B.C. at the forefront of cancer research innovation and potentially reducing reliance on animal testing in drug development.

Cathy Scott receives Chamber Award of Distinction

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce says the 2025 Award of Distinction will be given to Cathy Scott.

She owns Departures Travel, a Victoria-based agency celebrating 40 years in business, as well as Niche Travel, which specializes in custom tours of Vancouver Island and women’s tours around the globe.

Under her leadership these agencies have grown into award-winning enterprises — and were most recently honoured in Las Vegas with Ensemble’s Member Excellence Award for Canada. In its media release the Chamber says “her commitment to Greater Victoria’s prosperity is evident through her mentorship of women entrepreneurs, championing local businesses, and promoting the region globally.”

CEO Bruce Williams said Scott is “is a role model whose influence has shaped both her industry and community, making her a deserving nominee for the Chamber Award of Distinction.”

New student housing a gain for Oak Bay

Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus is set to receive its first-ever on-campus student housing facility, following Oak Bay council’s recent review of plans for a six-storey, 423-bed building.

Funded primarily by a $151.7 million provincial government investment, with an additional $3 million from the college, the $154.7 million project aims to address both student housing shortages and local affordability issues.

The new residence, which will offer a mix of single, studio, and multi-room units, is expected to open in fall 2027 and will be built on an underutilized parking lot within Oak Bay’s boundaries. Of the 423 beds, 118 units are expected to count toward Oak Bay’s provincially mandated target to add 664 new housing units over the next decade.

The development is anticipated to ease pressure on the local rental market by providing more affordable options for students, many of whom currently compete for housing in the community.

Camosun College estimates demand for up to 960 new student beds, with 73% of students coming from Vancouver Island and 40% of domestic students living outside the Capital Regional District. The project is also expected to reduce parking demand on campus, as more students will live on-site rather than commute.

Oak Bay council expressed general support for the initiative, noting its potential to free up existing housing for other residents, while public information sessions are planned to gather community feedback as the project advances through rezoning and permitting stages.

