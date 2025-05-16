10 Ways To Find Your Focus

In a world of endless distractions, it’s hard to concentrate on the things that matter. Here’s how to do it.

ProduYou know the feeling: Your mind is clear. Your focus is sharp. You know just what you need to do and you’re ticking tasks off your list, one after the other. Your work is not just going smoothly, you know it’s excellent. You’re in the zone. You’re in a state of flow. Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, the father of positive psychology, found that being in a state of flow improves an individual’s well-being, creativity and productivity.

“The best moments in our lives are not the passive, receptive, relaxing times … The best moments usually occur if a person’s body or mind is stretched to its limits in a voluntary effort to accomplish something difficult and worthwhile,” he wrote in his groundbreaking 1990 book Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience.

But when you’re juggling too many competing demands and interruptions, you can’t get into a state of flow. Instead, too often, your productivity plummets, your job satisfaction suffers and so does the quality of your work. Dealing with too many distractions can even have an impact on your mental and physical health.

Being focused is crucial to your work, but it might be even more important for your life. The question is: In a world where everyone and everything is trying to get your attention, how do you get focused? And how do you stay that way? Start with these 10 steps.

1. Set Goals — and Priorities

Knowing what you want to achieve in a day gives you both motivation and direction. Begin your day by setting SMART goals: specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time- bound. Then break those down into easily managed tasks. But keep in mind that not all tasks are created equal: Prioritize the most critical and time-sensitive tasks and do them first.

If you’re struggling with an overwhelming to-do list, task- management apps like Trello or Todoist can help you out. And if you’re managing others, make sure your employees understand both the larger goal and the tasks they need to complete to accomplish it.



2. Minimize Distractions

It’s nearly impossible to eliminate all distractions in our overly connected world, but if you don’t do something about them you will never get anything done. Consider finding a quiet place to work or establishing regular “do not disturb” times during the workday. Most importantly, control your electronic distractions. Silence your phone, shut it off or put it in airplane mode. If you use a MacBook, pressing F6 will activate its Do Not Disturb feature. And apps like Freedom or Session can help you selectively shut down distractions.

3. Declutter Your Workspace

Distractions aren’t just digital — one of the worst hindrances can be the random clutter that fills your workspace. Take the time to tidy up, file papers where they belong, toss anything you don’t need and keep essentials within reach. Not only does a well-organized environment improve your ability to concentrate, it reduces the time you spend looking for things.

4. Create Time Blocks

If you’re working on a project or a specific task, set aside dedicated blocks of uninterrupted time to get it done. This allows you to focus on one task at a time, whether it’s writing a report or checking email, and also helps you manage your time by setting realistic timelines. Digital calendars or physical planners can help here. One famous time management method is the Pomodoro Technique created by Francesco Cirillo. It requires you to use a timer to break work into 25-minute chunks broken up by short breaks. It’s designed to help you stay focused, avoid burnout and reward yourself for your hard work.

5. Limit Multi-tasking

Similarly, when you’re multi-tasking it may seem like you’re getting more done, but the reality is that if your attention is divided you’re probably doing a worse job and making more mistakes than if you were doing just one thing. Which means, of course, that you’ll have to fix them later. Instead, focus on one task at a time, get it off your desk, then move on to the next thing.

6. Delegate When Possible

You don’t have to do everything yourself. In fact, it’s better if you don’t. When appropriate, trust your colleagues to handle certain tasks. This will not only free up your time and mental resources, it’s a good way to help your team members grow their skills and develop agency and purpose.



7. Take Regular Breaks

When you’re on an intense deadline, it’s tempting to stay at your desk and keep working until the job is done, but research shows that can do more harm than good. Taking regular breaks can prevent mental fatigue, eye strain, tech neck and other assorted ills associated with crouching over a keyboard — plus it will actually make you more focused and productive. So go ahead, take a few minutes to stretch, go for a walk, grab a snack or just clear your mind.

8. Put Technology to Work

Tech is a major source of distraction — but it can also be a powerful tool for overcoming that distraction. Used properly, AI platforms like ChatGPT and others can help you brainstorm ideas, draft emails, create marketing content, respond to run-of-the-mill queries and handle other repetitive chores.

9. Do Regular Check-Ins

Every once in a while, assess your productivity strategies and make sure they are still working for you. Remember that what works for one person may not work for another. Adjust your approach as needed and experiment with different techniques. And, to stay accountable, share your goals with a colleague, supervisor, mentor or coach who can provide the motivation and encouragement you need.

10. Take Care of Yourself

If you’re not at your best, your work likely won’t be, either. Establish a daily routine with breaks for exercise, sleep, nourishing meals and leisure. Consider practising mindfulness and meditation techniques to reduce stress and enhance concentration, and make them part of your daily routine. Healthy habits in general will help you maintain energy levels, stay sharp and boost overall productivity.

And remember: Staying focused is an ongoing process. But when you do find your focus, you can accomplish more and feel a whole lot better doing it.