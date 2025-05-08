Doctorates for Innovators?

Mid-career professionals in the fields of engineering and technology, looking for something to transform themselves into leaders and innovators, may soon have an exciting new opportunity.

The Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Victoria is exploring the creation of a new professional doctorate program — the Doctor of Engineering degree (DEng).

Unlike most PhD programs, the DEng is specifically tailored for those already in the workforce. It will combine rigorous academic coursework with real-world application, and is designed to benefit employers as well as candidates through the potential generation of valuable intellectual property.

UVic is also asking those working in engineering or high technology with a focus on management and R&D to offer their insights to help shape the program in a way that supports the needs of industry professionals.