United Way Greater Victoria Announces 2020 Spirit Award Winners

United Way’s annual Spirit Awards honour the generosity of workplaces, organizations and individual donors in Greater Victoria.

In 2020, in spite of the challenges presented by the pandemic, UWGV raised over $6.2 million from individuals, many workplaces, labour, and government and over 200 workplaces ran United Way fundraising campaigns.

“I have been inspired by how many people stepped up and showed their local love through contributions to the United Way,” said Mark Breslauer, CEO at UWGV. “This has been a very difficult time for all of us and to see the generosity of Southern Vancouver Islanders and the tangible and positive impact being made is truly heartwarming.”

In total, 14 United Way Spirit Awards are presented, including the most prestigious award, the Spirit Award of Distinction. The award showcases an individual or organization demonstrating leadership through donation or deed. This year’s recipient of the Spirit Award of Distinction is BC Ferries.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be receiving the United Way Spirit Award. It’s a wonderful recognition of all the hard work our people have done in collaboration with the United Way. Over 25 years, we have raised over $1.5 million for the United Way. It’s never been more important than now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, to help people in our community receive support through these difficult times,” says Mark Collins, BC Ferries President & CEO.

Outstanding Employee Campaign Chair (organization over 100 employees) was awarded to Jennifer Currie of Megson FitzPatrick Insurance Brokers

“I’m honored to share this award with my colleagues, who helped to dream up and support such imaginative fundraising initiatives this past year. Our team believes real change is possible when we come together, and we are motivated by the United Way’s inspiring and important work that enhances the lives of our fellow community members,” says Currie.

Joining the Thanks a Million Club – achieved by exceeding one million dollars in cumulative giving since first starting its workplace campaign – are Royal Roads University and the Capital Regional District.

The Triple Crown Award – presented to an organization that receives three or more Spirit Awards – was given to the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI).

For a full list of 2020 Spirit Award Recipients and Nominees, visit: www.uwgv.ca/2020-spirit awards.

