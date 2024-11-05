The Future of Tourism in Greater Victoria

For the first time ever, Greater Victoria has a destination master plan for its visitor economy.

“It is a very ambitious, forward-looking plan,” says Paul Nursey, president and CEO of Destination Greater Victoria. “It’s building on what we value, with a strong focus on sustainability and Indigenous relations.”

The plan establishes five strategic goals leading up to 2035: enhancing infrastructure; creating new attractions, events and experiences; emphasizing stewardship and placemaking; augmenting connectivity and mobility; and ensuring continued sustainability and innovation.

What that means in practical terms is 2,000 more hotel rooms over the next decade, improved conference facilities, a revamped Inner Harbour, better transportation, more things to do and more tourism dollars spread throughout the region, especially on the Saanich Peninsula and along the Gorge Waterway.

High on that list is either renovating or rebuilding the conference centre, which is too small and technologically outdated for its needs. A renewed conference facility would combine with several other significant developments in the Inner Harbour, ranging from the redeveloped Belleville International Ferry Terminal to the revitalized lower causeway, planned Ship Point entertainment hub, new Industry, Arts & Innovation District and Bayview Roundhouse development. There might even be a wheel.

“We could wake up in 20 years and have a truly world-class waterfront,” Nursery says.

The team has been studying other harbour cities, such as Halifax, Seattle and Sydney, Australia, each of which has been developing its own waterfront. “Everybody, everybody is on the move,” he cautions. “If we don’t stimulate some action, we could find ourselves in an uncompetitive place.”

Work on the master plan began in 2019, but was delayed by the COVID pandemic. It involved countless consultations with every level of government as well as non-profit organizations, Indigenous groups, the business community and residents across Greater Victoria. Its intention is to boost tourism, but also improve amenities for residents.

“It’s a plan to renew and elevate,” says Jeremy Loveday, DGV’s executive director, public affairs, destination stewardship and sustainability. “It will also be a community builder and make sure our community is strong and resilient for decades to come.”

The timing couldn’t be better, especially as Victoria has been earning accolades worldwide for its sustainability initiatives, top-notch hotels, visitor experiences and overall livability. “We are now globally recognized. The awards are rolling in,” Nursery says.

And with tourism the second biggest sector in the region, the visitor economy is a significant driver of investment and new infrastructure. “We want to plan cohesively around that,” he says, adding: “This has become best practice around the world, the need to plan.”

Next steps involve creating a hotel development task force with the goal of adding not just more rooms, but more “full-service” rooms at every star level. There are also big announcements to come on the transportation side of things, from both the Harbour Authority and Victoria Airport Authority.

But the one thing DGV and its stakeholders won’t be doing is nothing.

“We see a risk in doing nothing because our infrastructure is getting older and I think every resident would agree with that. If we do nothing … the risk is that we become yesterday’s destination,” Nursery says. “But if we can even get most of this accomplished, we will be in really good shape.”