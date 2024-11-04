Douglas Weekly – Nov 4

Victoria Hospitals Foundation launches Its Time fundraising campaign

A multi-phase campaign titled It’s Time will improve patient care for Greater Victoria residents through the use of innovative technology. Led by the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, it unfolds in two parallel parts.

The first phase, It’s Time for Surgical Innovation, will raise $17 million to bring brand-new minimally invasive surgical procedures to the Island, starting with robotics.

Robotics will dramatically enhance the proficiencies of Victoria surgeons through unparalleled accuracy, dexterity, and control during complex procedures.

Dr. Jeff McCracken, Chief Urologist for RJH and VGH, says the new technology “will enable us to be much less intrusive and demanding on our patients’ bodies, perform new surgeries we simply couldn’t do before, minimize the length of stay of patients, alleviate the intensity and length of care our valued nurses provide in recovery, and recruit the very best surgical team members.”

The Jawl Foundation will support the campaign with a $2.5 million to help acquire the Island’s first surgical robot.

As well, It’s Time for Surgical Innovation will introduce a suite of innovative surgical equipment across five surgical specialties: general surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology (ENT) and urology, further advancing minimally invasive local surgical procedures.

Over 31,000 surgeries were performed at Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals last year. Over 210 surgeons have privileges in the operating rooms of RJH and VGH.

Victoria posts employment growth while province lags

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC)’s annual report includes good news for South Vancouver Island’s economy. BC Check-Up: Work’s review of labour market trends across the province shows there were 243,200 Greater Victoria residents working in September 2024, up 6.2 per cent from one year earlier.

Greater Victoria’s unemployment rate fell slightly to 3.9 per cent in September 2024 and was the third lowest among all census metropolitan areas in Canada. The labour force participation rate—the proportion of the working-age population who were either working or looking for work—was 67.2 per cent, up 4.3 percentage points in the two years since September 2022.

“We saw some of the strongest employment growth in the province over the past year,” said Simon Philp, FCPA, FCMA, Market Vice President at CIBC. “It’s good to see that resilience at the local level, especially when the B.C. labour market as a whole has shown some weakness.”

Employment in the goods sector increased by 6,200 workers (+23.1 per cent) between September 2023 and September 2024. Meanwhile, the services sector also added workers during the year, led by the information, culture, and recreation industry, where employment increased by 6,100 workers (+79.2 per cent).

“Unemployment and labour force participation have been trending in the right direction for two years now,” noted Philp. “It’s been challenging given the higher interest rate environment, but we are starting to get some relief on that front.”

He says the growth was driven by industries not usually seen as major employers in Greater Victoria, making the case for a diverse economy driven by a variety sectors.

Destination Original Indigenous Tourism aims for international spotlight

The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association, Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada and New Zealand Māori Tourism have formalized a new partnership.

As the only organization of its kind, Destination Original Indigenous Tourism aims to unify the collective voice for Indigenous tourism worldwide and the Indigenous people it comprises. The partnership supports the establishment of a sustainable international Indigenous tourism network, led by Indigenous destinations and work to support a sustainable, thriving Indigenous tourism economy sharing authentic, memorable, and enriching experiences.

Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) President & CEO Keith Henry said, “Destination Original Indigenous Tourism is a solid strategic alignment of three world-leading associations that allows us to uplift the voices of Indigenous-led tourism experiences worldwide while building on the important work that ITAC has supported across Canada to create authentic, sustainable experiences that celebrate First Nations, Métis and Inuit Peoples.

This partnership is the next step in the growth of global Indigenous tourism, creating opportunities for Indigenous communities and entrepreneurs and enhancing the profile of Canada by showcasing the unique stories and histories of Indigenous peoples through tourism.”

International Seaweed Symposium comes to Victoria

The City of Victoria, Ocean Networks Canada, and Cascadia Seaweed will host the 25th International Seaweed Symposium next May. The conference’s theme this year honours the rich history and connection Indigenous Peoples have had with seaweed for millennia, while paying tribute to the innovators of seaweed research, who have laid the foundation for advancements in seaweed technology.

Delegates will include industry professionals, academics, students, and Indigenous Peoples from around the world.