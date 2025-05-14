TEDxVictoria Is Back and Bolder Than Ever

TEDxVictoria is returning to the McPherson Playhouse on June 10th, 2025 and tickets are on sale now. This year’s theme, Ripples, will explore how every movement makes a wave. Every action creates a ripple effect, positive or negative, intentional or unintentional.



This year, TEDxVictoria will explore the subtle and seismic shifts that come from daring to do things differently, challenging the status quo, and shifting your internal thinking…it’s something you won’t want to miss.

On June 10th, fourteen speakers will take to the historic McPherson Playhouse stage, including a polar explorer and a best-selling author, to deliver a TEDx Talk. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because TEDx is part of the global TED family. These independently organized, volunteer-run events bring TED’s spirit of “ideas change everything” to local communities. Like the TED Talks you know, TEDx spotlights new thinking and fresh perspectives, but with a local lens that inspires personal growth and collective action.

TEDxVictoria isn’t just an event, it’s a catalyst. Inspiring individuals, community leaders, creators, and innovators share stories and send ripples far beyond the theater walls. But the event doesn’t stop there. Expect hands-on activations, art installations, and engaging activities designed to encourage interaction, conversations, and connection.

There’s something transformative about being there in person: the energy in the room, the spontaneous conversations during breaks, the chance to meet someone who challenges your thinking or shares your vision. Whether you’re a returning attendee or joining for the first time, this is your invitation to be part of something bigger.

Meet changemakers in action

The 2025 speaker lineup features local legends and global voices, each selected not just for their ideas, but for the impact they’re already making on the world. These are the thinkers, doers, and trailblazers who have turned obstacles into breakthroughs and passion into action—and now they’re here to share their stories with you.

You’ll hear from Gael Hannan, a globally recognized advocate for hearing loss whose blend of humour, heart, and earned wisdom is transforming accessibility. Katłıà (Catherine) Lafferty, a Dene author and legal scholar working to revitalize Indigenous law through powerful storytelling rooted in personal experience, Indigenous knowledge, and activism.

Expect talks that challenge your everyday assumptions. Hear the stories of Sunniva Sorby, a polar explorer, climate advocate, and citizen scientist who overwintered solo in the Arctic to advance climate science and youth engagement, or Bob “Gyala’gameh” Chamberlin, his work in Indigenous rights and wild salmon protection has shaped national environmental policy.

From tech and neuroscience to social impact and financial literacy, the range of topics this year is staggering. Can’t wait to dive deeper? You can see the full speaker lineup and explore the powerful stories coming to the stage this year on the TEDxVictoria website.

2024 was sold out, don’t miss what’s coming

Last year’s theme, It’s up to us, invited audiences to engage in the conversations and change they want to see. The sold-out event filled the McPherson Playhouse with a buzzing, engaged crowd. Watch the highlight video to experience a small piece of last year’s event.

Hosted in Centennial Square, last year’s interactive elements, including a moss portrait and collaborative art installation, sparked real-world change, launched collaborations, and fueled ongoing conversations in schools, businesses, and communities. In the words of one of last year’s attendees, “This is one of those rare events that is jam-packed with interesting, change-making ideas and conversations, relevant to such a broad range of topics. It is a great energizer for the mind and spirit!”

This year, TEDxVictoria returns bigger and bolder. With a renewed focus on intentional action and meaningful impact, TEDxVictoria 2025 will continue the tradition of inspiring the conversations and community energy that have made it such an anticipated event.

Tickets are on sale now, although seats are limited and going quickly, so don’t wait to secure your spot. For full event details and speaker bios, visit tedxvictoria.ca.