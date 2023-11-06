Douglas Weekly – November 6th

IN THE KNOW:

New VIEA Report Highlights Island’s Economic Performance

VIEA’s much-anticipated annual “State of the Island” report just hit the Web. With predictions and statistics about macroeconomic conditions, the cost of living, affordability and labour force and population growth on the Island, it’s a must-read for local entrepreneurs, politicians, business owners and changemakers.

Unveiled by economist Susan Mowbray at the VIEA conference two weeks ago, the report also analyses key sector performance. Here’s what it has to say about the state of aquaculture, agriculture, forestry and tourism:

Aquaculture: Production decreased in 2021. Based on preliminary data, seafood prices and exports may decrease this year. All fish farm licences will expire in 2024, which will have a negative impact on the industry.

Agriculture: Except for oilseed and grain, between 2016 and 2021 crop and animal production has decreased across the board.

Forestry: Low timber prices had a negative effect on employment. Total harvests decreased by over $8 million between 2018 and 2022.

Tourism: One of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic, the Island’s tourism sector is expected to bounce back to pre-COVID levels in the year ahead. Though ferry traffic is up compared to 2019, airport traffic and hotel occupancy rates remain slightly lower than 2020 levels.

Check out the full report here, and keep your eyes out for the next issue of Douglas which will take a closer look at the report’s statistics.

FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE OF DOUGLAS:

Raptors to the Rescue

Raptors create a “landscape of fear” to control problem birds at airports, industries and businesses.

BY LIAM RAZZELL

Gulls, geese and pigeons are like other wild animals: If they can find an easy source of food and a protected place to live, that’s where they’ll go. But this means they often venture into manufactured environments like airports or condos, which create problems.

Bird droppings can erode metal and stonework as well as pose a health hazard. At airports and industry sites, birds can impede the safe use of aircraft and machinery.

This presented a business opportunity for Duncan-based Pacific Northwest Raptors. For 20 years they have been using hawks, falcons and bald eagles to redirect problem birds away from man-made environments.

Read the full story in the latest issue of Douglas.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

November 7: Tools Of The Trade For Women-Owned Businesses

November 7-10: Canadian Association of Graduate Studies Conference

November 8: Living Wage and Affordability Summit

November 9: Ecostar Awards

November 9: Emerge Connector

November 9-10: BCalm Mindfulness Conference

November 13: Virtual Networking for Newcomers to Victoria

November 14-15: UPLIFT Women’s Business Summit

November 16: Navigating Business Volatility Roundtable Discussion

November 17: How to Perfect Your Pitch and Communicate Your Company’s Unique Value

November 18: Sooke Business Excellence Awards

November 21: City of Colwood Prosperity Roundtable Lunch

November 23: Saanich Chamber Mixer

November 28: Hope in the City Luncheon

November 29: Wisdom for Family Enterprises

November 30: VIATEC Community Awards

November 30: Greater Victoria Business Banquet

December 8: Nanaimo’s Biggest Small Business Christmas Party

January 21-24: Impact Sustainability Travel and Tourism Summit

March 6-8: South Island Prosperity Partnership Rising Economy Conference