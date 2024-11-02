Be Mindful

Why meditation could be the superpower you bring to your business.

Bill Gates does it. So do Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga and tech giants like Jack Dorsey (Twitter, Square), Jeff Weiner (LinkedIn) and Marc Benioff (Salesforce, Time). Maybe it’s time you tried meditation, too.

If you think you don’t have time, think again. As little as five to 10 minutes of meditation a day is enough to make positive changes like reduced anxiety, improved health, better sleep and increased concentration.

There are several different types of meditation, most using a combination of mental and physical techniques to clear and focus the mind. Among them:

Contemplation: Concentrate on a question without letting your mind wander.

Repeat a specific phrase or sound, such as “ohm.”

Focusing on breathing while performing specific body movements, such as walking.

As little as five to 10 minutes of meditation a day is enough to make positive changes.

Once you’ve decided what kind of meditation you want to try, follow these tips for making the most of it:

Set aside time in your day. Some prefer to meditate in the morning, others at night; the key to getting the most out of the practice is making it a regular part of your routine.

Find a space that is calm, quiet and comfortable. Different types of meditation can involve sitting up, lying down or walking, so plan accordingly.

Dress comfortably in clothes that let you breathe and move.

If you’re finding it hard to get started or stay committed, reach out for help. There are plenty of resources online (such as the apps Calm and Headspace) and in person, including meditation instructors and centres.

And remember: Meditation is all about the process. Take a deep breath and open your mind to the possibilities.