Douglas Weekly – April 8

IN THE KNOW:

Peninsula Co-op Continues Strategic Expansion

Vancouver Island-based Peninsula Co-op is known for its grocery stores and gas stations. Recently, the membership-based business has been expanding outside of food and gas.

Last Wednesday, the co-op announced that it purchased Metro Liquor in Brentwood Bay. The move is part of the business’ long-term strategy to establish a foothold in the liquor store industry on the Island. This comes after it purchased seven Liquor Express locations in 2023.

At the Douglas 10 to Watch Awards last Friday, the co-op also announced that it is set to rebrand all of its liquor stores to Liquor Co. 1977.

“We’re not simply adding another liquor store to our portfolio; we’re strategically selecting and integrating stores that align with our long-term vision,” says Corey Gillon, CEO of Peninsula Co-op. “We’re growing with purpose.”

FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE OF DOUGLAS:

The Top 10 Businesses You Need to Know

2024 10 to Watch winners.

Welcome to the 10 to watch Awards 2024. This is our 15th year of recognizing local entrepreneurship in all its variety, and the dreamers and doers who have created some of the region’s most exciting new businesses. After scrutinizing dozens of worthy candidates, our independent panel of five judges — all prominent local businesspeople — picked the 10 most promising startups in Greater Victoria. It’s a varied group, from marine tech to floral perfume, spas to school lunches. Several of the judges commented on a sea change in the markup of this year’s winners: a return to doing business person-to-person, a growing emphasis on sustainability and a desire to give back to the community that supports them. In other words, the human touch.

Read about this year’s 10 to Watch winners in the latest issues of Douglas.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

Coming up:

APRIL

April 8: Introduction to Coding Workshop

April 10: Intro to VIATEC 101

April 11: Victoria Chamber Emerge Connector

April 13: Kidovate Youth Entrepreneurship Experience

April 16: Victoria Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting

April 16: Thriving Non-Profits Revenue Diversification Workshop

April 17: Business Transformation Roadshow

April 18: Saanich Peninsula Chamber April Mixer

April 23: Advanced AI: Friend of Foe — UVic Lecture

April 30: Breakfast with Premier David Eby Presentation

April 30: Breakfast with Premier David Eby Presentation

MAY

May 7: Greater Victoria Business Awards Ceremony

May 27-28: Agile Open Canada Technology Un-conference

JUNE

June 1: Principles for Responsible Management Education Chapter North America Biennial Meeting

June 11-13: Local Government Management Association Conference