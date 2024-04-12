Elevate Your Lifestyle at The Union Club

Are you an active professional working in downtown Victoria? Maybe you are enjoying a retired lifestyle and looking for new activities and social circles? Perhaps you live out of town and aren’t sure where can you stay in Victoria that’s not only central and safe, but also able to accommodate your business meeting needs? In any of these cases, The Union Club of British Columbia might be just the place for you.

Located on Gordon Street in downtown Victoria, overlooking Victoria’s beautiful Inner Harbour, the Union Club is a safe and private social location, offering a true “home-away-from-home”. Long gone are the days when the Union Club was considered an “old boys’ club”. In fact, half of today’s membership are women, with Viola Van de Ruyt, current President of the Union Club, being the second woman to hold this position.

The Union Club’s current General Manager, David Hammonds, oversees a professional team that only lends to the experience that is the Union Club. David Hammonds came to the Union Club in March 2010, with over 25 years of experience working with Fairmont Hotels and Resorts; including 17 years as the Executive Chef of the Fairmont Empress. After his departure from the Fairmont Empress, he spent seven years in Dubai, UAE, where he was the Executive Chef responsible for the opening of the Fairmont Dubai. Upon preparing to leave Dubai in 2008, Fairmont then asked David to assist with the opening of two hotels in China – the Fairmont Beijing (Beijing, China) and the Fairmont Yang Cheng Lake (Kunshan, China). David Hammonds’ global experience and international perspective, along with his depth and breadth of food & beverage knowledge, has provided The Union Club with a strong commitment to member services and a wealth of knowledge in the hospitality industry.

The Union Club features breakfast, lunch and dinner service, along with a vibrant events calendar that includes Wine Dinners, Dinner Dances, Liquor Tastings and Jazz Nights… to name a few. The kitchen performs under the guidance and leadership of Executive Chef Alexander Amos. Drawing from his experiences of working with Dale Mackay (while at Lumiere and DB Bistro); Hamid Salimian (while at Diva at the Met) and Daniel Boulud in New York City, Executive Chef Amos prides himself on providing Union Club members with the finest dining options.

Since 1879, The Union Club has been a unique place to enjoy all the benefits of membership, host private functions, and make social connections. A Canadian national historic site, The Union Club’s elegant building features both comfort and convenience. With amenities including three meeting rooms, a billiards room, an executive fitness centre with steam room, a 22-room boutique Inn, a glorious reading room, a library, an historic bar and lounge, and an amazing restaurant offering the finest tastes in Victoria, The Union Club continues to provide its members with exclusive opportunities at tremendous value.