Meeting Trends

In-person meetings and conferences are on the rise again — but with some interesting and exciting twists.

The past few years have really changed how we work and meet. The bright side of those darker times is that we have learned a lot and very quickly, especially about technology.

We have also grown to appreciate connecting face to face with our colleagues, but with more emphasis on the experiences we share, the value of our work relationships and the learning we can do together. Life is too short for the same old, same old.

Here are just a few of the latest trends that reflect how meetings continue to evolve.

Hybrid is Here to Stay

The virtual work and meeting platforms we all learned to use during the pandemic (albeit unwillingly, in some cases) have become a completely normal part of our work lives. The flexibility these platforms provide has even become a factor in employee retention. People like having the option to be in person or online. The same trend applies to meetings.

Hybrid meetings give attendees the option to choose what works best for their schedules, budgets and learning styles. It’s also a cost-effective way to boost attendance, increase your reach and be more accessible to a diverse audience. Today’s technology opens up possibilities with guest speakers, as well as with engagement opportunities, sponsorships, insight and data tracking plus website traffic. And remember when climate activist Greta Thunberg announced that she would only travel by plane in emergencies? She got a lot of people thinking about their own travel-related carbon footprints.

For the in-person crowd, seeing speakers on large screens on stage is perfectly normal now, as are engagement and messaging apps. However, in-person meetings offer more opportunities for deeper engagement and networking. A study commissioned by Cvent, a cloud-based event management platform, revealed that 89 per cent of global event and meeting strategy leaders say in-person events are important or critical to increasing revenue.

Hybrid offers the best of both worlds at the same time.

89 per cent of global event and meeting strategy leaders say in-person events are important or critical to increasing revenue

Be Green, but Really Mean It

With the effects of climate change headlining news on an almost daily basis, it isn’t enough only to have recycled paper and refillable water bottles at meetings. As a Tourism Montreal post on meeting trends says, “Positive impact is now a clear differentiator.” To do that, sustainability needs to be part of the planning discussion right from the start. Is the venue you want green-certified in some way? What about the accommodators? Is clean power a possibility? How can attendees contribute to a net zero strategy?

Energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, paperless communication, zero-emission coaches to offsite events, carbon offsets, meals made with local sustainable ingredients, minimal swag … these are just a few ideas. Big bonus points if you can measure and track your meeting’s carbon footprint and tell everyone about it.

Education Is More Valuable than Ever

While education of some kind has always been an aspect of big meetings, Forbes predicts that it will become even more important. Opportunities for skill development and practical training are very appealing to people now, especially if they are selective about how they spend their time. To capitalize on this trend, Forbes says event organizers will pack as much value into their events as possible. Boost the appeal even further by including workshops and training sessions towards accreditation or certification.

You may even want to work an education angle into after-session activities — a cooking class with a local chef, a craft session with an Indigenous instructor, native plant identification with a botanist, etc.

Focus on Inclusion, Accessibility and Neurodivergence

A quick glance down the list of sessions at The Event, an annual gathering held in September 2024 of three Canadian chapters of Meeting Planners International, is revealing. Inclusion, accessibility and neurodivergence are hot topics in the meeting world. Events are being planned to ensure people who have accessibility needs for mobility, vision and hearing feel welcomed and included. That inclusivity has expanded to make meetings more comfortable for neurodivergent individuals.

Addressing barriers is one aspect of accessibility — for example, elevators, transport options, floor space, counter and table heights, signage, captioning, sign language, etc. But there are other more subtle considerations, such as colours and fonts on materials and lighting and sound in meeting spaces. Technology has a huge role to play in making events more accessible both in person and online, and the advances are astounding. Getting an accessibility professional involved in meeting planning is highly recommended as is accessibility training for meeting staff.

Artificial Intelligence Is Everywhere

AI is trending for meetings, whether as technology used in organizing events or as a topic in meeting sessions and workshops. Depending on the industry or profession of the people meeting, they will have more or less knowledge and experience with AI. Many people are worried about AI and what it means for their jobs and their lives. Forbes lists AI as its top trend, predicting more AI tools will emerge and more people will be asking questions about how it will affect them professionally, ethically and socially. Education is the antidote to fears around AI, and training sessions in understanding what it is and how to use it will figure into meetings for some time into the future.

Entertainment Means Different Things to Different People

After a long day of intensive sessions, people need a way to relax and unwind, ideally in ways that allow them to network with their colleagues. But not everyone has the same entertainment interests, so having choices for different demographics is encouraged. A Meeting Spotlight article on upcoming trends reminds us to consider the interests of Gen Z and include options like a games room where they can challenge their colleagues to a game of pool or ping-pong.

A trend that has been popping up are quiet zones — restful, sound-muffled spaces with dimmed lights and comfortable seating.

Quiet Zones

After the isolation of the pandemic years, big gatherings are exciting, but they can also be overwhelming. A trend that has been popping up is to offer quiet zones — restful, sound-muffled spaces with dimmed lights and comfortable seating — where attendees can recharge their social batteries without feeling like they are being anti-social. While quiet zones are particularly important for neurodivergent individuals, providing a space for people to decompress and rebalance seems like a good idea for everyone.