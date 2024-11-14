King Bros. Limited: the Island’s importing experts

In business since 1911, King Bros. Limited is a customs brokerage and marine agency providing service to Vancouver Island importers of all kinds. “Industry knowledge, tailored customer service, and adaptability are some of the key factors behind the continued success of King Bros.,” says Simon Smith, president of the company, “We offer a boutique service to our clients, understanding their needs, and ensuring we are providing the correct advice to complement their business. We are acutely aware of the logistical challenges that importers face on the island, and we work with our clients and trade chain partners t mitigate those challenges and to minimize associated costs.”

The interconnectedness of the island economy is not lost on Smith, a member of the VIEA, Think Local First, and other island affiliations. “I have witnessed first-hand the growth of manufacturing, retail, and the overall entrepreneurial spirit on the island, and I know that we are just getting started.

The island economy continues to expand along with the growing population which in turn propagates new business. I am proud to be able to helm a local company that has a proven track record of resiliency and adaptability that has allowed us to remain an important asset to importers up and down the island. We continue to employ new technologies that allow us to compete with national brokerage companies whilst contributing to and supporting island businesses and the local economy.”

The importing landscape faces potentially massive upheaval this October with the introduction of CARM (CBSA Assessment and Revenue Management System) which will become the new system of record for importing to Canada. CARM will replace the decades old system of duty and tax collection and will, among a myriad of changes, require importers to obtain their own customs bonds.

“CARM represents the single biggest change the importing community has ever faced, full stop,” says Smith. While apprehensive about the pending launch, he states that it is absolutely critical that importers engage with their customs broker to ensure continuation of service when the new system goes live.

“King Bros. Limited has been working tirelessly to prepare for this day, and we are in a position to provide the necessary tools and support to all island importers. We are the island’s importing experts after all.”