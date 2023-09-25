Douglas Weekly – September 25th

IN THE KNOW:

Victoria Celebrates Cruise Ship Milestone

If you’ve ever walked along Dallas Road or around James Bay, chances are you’ve seen cruise ships docked at Ogden Point. These aquatic behemoths, which have been stopping in Victoria since 1969, bring with them thousands of passengers annually, each of which is eager to visit B.C.’s capital.

On August 16, a group disembarked from cruise company Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth ship. Gifts in hand, officials informed them that they were part of a massive milestone — one of these folks was the city’s 10 millionth cruise visitor. What transpired was a small celebration for an industry that has been a boon for Victoria’s economy.

According to the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA), cruise ship crew and passengers contribute $56 million to the local economy annually. Coffee shops, restaurants, pubs, clothing retailers, bookstores, museums, galleries and tour companies all benefit from this business. In addition, cruise lines spend $84 million on docking services, port fees, warehousing and repairs.

The cruise industry also employs thousands, with salaries totalling over $40 million annually.

Victoria’s Mayor Marianne Alto says, “The cruise industry is a valued and vital part of a regional visitor industry that continues to create countless career opportunities and support the livelihood of Victorians.”

FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE OF DOUGLAS:

Choosing an Electric Bike

With an electric bike, you can keep up in traffic, haul kids or cargo, arrive less sweaty at work or simply enjoy a little extra oomph on rides. And as of this year, provincial rebates and the removal of PST make e-bikes more affordable.

Read the full article here.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

September 26 and 28: Two-Day Diverse Abilities Hiring Event (www.workbc.ca)

September 27: Futurpreneur Business Planning Bootcamp, City of Victoria (www.victoria.ca)

September 27: Wisdom for Family Enterprises Dinner (www.victoriachamber.ca)

September 28: Hiring a Co-op Student Information Session, Victoria Chamber (www.victoriachamber.ca)

September 28: McTavish Academy of Art September Mixer, Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce (www.peninsulachamber.ca)

September 28: VIATEC’s Annual Members Meeting (www.viatec.ca)

September 28: Camosun School of Business Information Session (www.camosun.ca)

October 1-3: Grow Up Conference, Awards and Expo (www.growupconference.com)

October 12: International Student and Local Business Virtual Connector (www.victoriachamber.ca)

October 17: Reducing Food Waste, Circular Economy Speaker Series (www.victoria.ca)

October 18: Disrupt HR (www.engagedhr.com)

October 25: Small Business Month Networking Breakfast (www.victoriachamber.ca)

October 25-26: VIEA State of the Island Summit, Nanaimo (www.viea.ca)

November 1-4: International Garden Tourism Conference (www.gardentourism.org)

November 14-15: UPLIFT Women’s Business Summit (www.upliftwomensummit.com)

November 16: BCLC Business Mixer, Victoria Chamber (www.victoriachamber.ca)

January 21-24: Impact Sustainability Travel and Tourism Summit (www.tourismvictoria.com)

March 6-8: Rising Economy Conference, South Island Prosperity Partnership (www.ourrisingeconomy.com)