Douglas Weekly – October 9th

IN THE KNOW:

South Island Prosperity Partnership Wins Big

If you live in Greater Victoria, chances are you’ve heard of the South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP) — an alliance of employers, local governments, First Nations, post-secondary institutions, industry associations and non-profits that promotes the creation of high-quality, well-paying jobs.

SIPP isn’t only recognized here — they’ve made a name for themselves worldwide. At their annual conference in Dallas, the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) — a non-profit membership organization that serves and represents over 4,300 economic developers — presented gold awards to SIPP for their annual report and multi-year economic development model.

“These awards are a testament to SIPP’s dedication to the residents of Greater Victoria and serve as a great example of how economic development can help transform a community for the better,” said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.

Over the past years, SIPP’s major accomplishments include launching the Indigenous Prosperity Centre and the Centre for Ocean Applied Sustainable Technologies.Learn more about SIPP, and their many initiatives, here.

FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE OF DOUGLAS:

Power Tools: The construction industry needs more tradeswomen. These organizations are working to attract them, train them — and keep them.

Karen Dearlove would love it if the workers on a construction site were divided 50/50 between men and women. But for now, the executive director for the BC Centre for Women in the Trades would be happy with a 10/90 split, which would be double what it is today. After all, she points out, “The industry and companies won’t be competitive if they don’t address inclusivity.”

Think of the trades — electricians, carpenters, plumbers, welders, pipefitters and the like — and you likely think of men doing what has traditionally been seen as backbreaking work. But now, as British Columbia’s growing population needs more housing and commercial buildings, the province also needs more skilled trades, and that means more women. In fact, the BC Construction Association (BCCA) predicts that 6,000 construction jobs will be unfilled by 2032, due to labour shortages and retirements.

“We need everyone on deck,” says Rory Kulmala, CEO of the Vancouver Island Construction Association (VICA). “We need women to work in the industry. We need skilled trades.”

Read the full article here.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

October 11: Streamlining Employee Onboarding Workshop

October 12: International Student and Local Business Virtual Connector

October 16-17: Distinguished Entrepreneur of the Year Award Gala

October 17: Entrepreneur Socializing and Networking Event

October 17: Reducing Food Waste, Circular Economy Speaker Series

October 18: Disrupt HR Conference

October 24-26: Canada West Health Leaders Conference

October 25: WorkBC Victoria Small Business Hiring Fair

October 25: Small Business Month Networking Breakfast

October 25-26: Nanaimo VIEA State of the Island Summit

November 1-4: International Garden Tourism Conference

November 7-10: Canadian Association of Graduate Studies Conference

November 9-10: BCalm Mindfulness Conference

November 14-15: UPLIFT Women’s Business Summit

November 16: Navigating Business Volatility Roundtable Discussion

November 30: 2023 VIATEC Community Awards

January 21-24: Impact Sustainability Travel and Tourism Summit

March 6-8: South Island Prosperity Partnership Rising Economy Conference