Douglas Weekly – January 8

IN THE KNOW:

Get Your Pickle Ball On

Similar to tennis, but played on a compact court with a wiffle ball and smaller racquet, pickleball is one of Canada’s fastest growing sports. During the pandemic, many picked up the sport as an accessible, fun form of exercise, and it now has over a million players across the country, according to the Toronto Sun.

To capitalize on this trend, last month, the City of Victoria installed a temporary pickleball court in the Crystal Garden building as part of their OUR DWTN initiative focused on revitalizing the downtown core. The court is open tomorrow until February 18. Reservations and courses are available, and drop-ins are welcome depending on the court’s availability.

Find out more information about the Crystal Garden pickleball installation here and the City’s OUR DWTN initiative here.

FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE OF DOUGLAS:

Inside Amazon’s Sidney Warehouse

If you live in greater Victoria, your Amazon order passes through this sprawling 115,000-square-foot fulfilment centre in Sidney.

An e-commerce boom turbocharged by the pandemic has turned Sidney into a shipping capital.

Wrapped in a 140-metre long and 10-metre tall mural depicting the mountains and waters of the Salish Sea, it’s hard to miss the massive Amazon delivery station codenamed DVV2 on McDonald Park Road near YYJ. If you live in Greater Victoria and have ordered a package from Amazon, it has passed through this “last mile” facility — one of 31 in Canada — that plays an essential role in Amazon’s supply chain.

Read more about the delivery station’s function in the latest issue of Douglas.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

Coming up:

January 11: Food Business Planning Workshop

January 16: Destination Greater Victoria Joint Business Mixer

January 17: Westshore Chamber of Commerce Membership Mixer

January 18: Camosun School of Business Information Session

January 21-24: Impact Sustainability Travel and Tourism Summit

January 23: Certified Scrum Master Training

January 25: Business and Technology Career Fair

January 25: Small Business/Self-Employed Tax Questions Seminar

January 25: Women Leaders in STEM Panel and Networking

February 1: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce Membership 101

February 6: Successful Interviewing Strategies Workshop

February 8: Small Business B.C. Education and Networking

February 13: Understanding HR Legislation Workshop

February 17: Vancouver Island Black Entrepreneurs and Business Expo

March 6-7: B.C. Tourism Industry Conference

March 6-8: South Island Prosperity Partnership Rising Economy Conference

March 19-22: Indigenous Youth Leadership Training Event

March 21: Saanich Peninsula Chamber March Mixer

March 22: Victoria F*ckup Nights

April 18: Saanich Peninsula Chamber April Mixer

June 11-13: Local Government Management Association Conference