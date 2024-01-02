Douglas Weekly – January 1

IN THE KNOW:

Victoria Foundation Delivers Funding for Climate Solutions

Recently, the Victoria Foundation — a local non-profit that manages charitable gifts — distributed $550,000 to 12 environmental organizations and two First Nations groups to combat climate change and restore land, ocean and freshwater ecosystems using nature-based solutions.

“With the growing impacts of climate change, we must protect this natural environment for ourselves and future generations, and we are grateful for the support of donors to help with this important work,” said the Victoria Foundation’s CEO Sandra Richardson.

Recipients include Gorge Waterway Action Society, which will use their grant to fund their Gorge Creek Salt Marsh restoration project, and Tsawout Nation, which will undertake a native tree restoration project.

Habitat Acquisition Trust, Sc’ianew (Beecher Bay) Nation, Mayne Island Conservancy Society, Georgia Strait Alliance and Pepaken Hautw Foundation are among the other recipients.

Find out more about this initiative and Victoria Foundation’s other work here.

Even Tugboats are Going Green

A new tugboat fleet set for Kitimat is the first of its kind.

Kitimat on B.C.’s north-central coast will soon be home to a revolutionary new tugboat fleet. Jointly owned by the Haisla First Nations and Seaspan, the marine service company HaiSea commissioned the fleet, which comprises five vessels, three of which are the world’s first all-electric tugs. The other two are among the first tugs that run on diesel and liquified natural gas.

Read the full story in the latest issue of Douglas.

January 3: Entrepreneur Socialising and Networking Event

January 11: Food Business Planning Workshop

January 16: Destination Greater Victoria Joint Business Mixer

January 17: Westshore Chamber of Commerce Membership Mixer

January 18: Camosun School of Business Information Session

January 21-24: Impact Sustainability Travel and Tourism Summit

January 25: Business and Technology Career Fair

January 25: Small Business/Self-Employed Tax Questions Seminar

January 25: Women Leaders in STEM Panel and Networking

February 1: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce Membership 101

February 17: Vancouver Island Black Entrepreneurs and Business Expo

March 6-7: B.C. Tourism Industry Conference

March 6-8: South Island Prosperity Partnership Rising Economy Conference

March 19-22: Indigenous Youth Leadership Training Event

March 21: Saanich Peninsula Chamber March Mixer

April 18: Saanich Peninsula Chamber April Mixer

June 11-13: Local Government Management Association Conference