Douglas Weekly – January 15

IN THE KNOW:

DesignHeads

Learn about what makes a kitchen great at this first-ever Spruce event.

The kitchen is the heart and soul of every house. It’s where families and friends gather, make good food and bond. That’s why it’s so important to make sure your kitchen is a beautiful, functional space. But figuring out how to do that can be tough.

On February 6th at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Spruce, Page One Publishing’s home and design magazine, is hosting an event to demystify kitchen renovations. A panel of renowned Victoria design and build professionals will provide insightful advice to help you create the best kitchen possible — advising on everything from quick refreshes to custom upgrades.

So, whether you’re looking to renovate or remodel your kitchen, learn more about what is hot in design or just enjoy a fun night out, make sure you don’t miss Spruce’s first DesignHeads event.

Tickets include cocktails, appetisers, prizes and swag bags. For more info about the event, head to eventbrite.

FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE OF DOUGLAS:

The Power of Branding

A strong brand is about more than your name and love. Pure and simple, it stands for customer trust.

What do Costco and MEC have in common? They are the two most trusted brands in Canada. Now in its ninth year, the prestigious University of Victoria’s Gustavson Brand Trust Index has identified Costco and MEC as our most trusted brands, with a tied score. This is a direct reflection of their perceived value and robust relationships with customers. Close behind are such familiar names as Toyota, Dyson, the Canadian Automobile Association, Ikea and even Lego.

Read the full story in the latest issue of Douglas.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

Coming up:

January 16: Destination Greater Victoria Joint Business Mixer

January 17: Westshore Chamber of Commerce Membership Mixer

January 18: Camosun School of Business Information Session

January 21-24: Impact Sustainability Travel and Tourism Summit

January 23: Certified Scrum Master Training

January 25: Business and Technology Career Fair

January 25: Small Business/Self-Employed Tax Questions Seminar

January 25: Women Leaders in STEM Panel and Networking

February 1: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce Membership 101

February 6: Successful Interviewing Strategies Workshop

February 8: Small Business B.C. Education and Networking

February 13: Understanding HR Legislation Workshop

February 17: Vancouver Island Black Entrepreneurs and Business Expo

March 6-7: B.C. Tourism Industry Conference

March 6-8: South Island Prosperity Partnership Rising Economy Conference

March 19-22: Indigenous Youth Leadership Training Event

March 21: Saanich Peninsula Chamber March Mixer

March 22: Victoria F*ckup Nights

April 18: Saanich Peninsula Chamber April Mixer

June 11-13: Local Government Management Association Conference