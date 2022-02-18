Douglas roundtable: Port Alberni's Innovation Economy

Thursday March 3, noon-1pm via Zoom. Click here to register.

Port Alberni is experiencing a boom, thanks to the right leadership, revitalized economic partnerships and an increased interest in the city.

This Douglas roundtable will be an opportunity to further discuss ideas explored in the February/March feature on Port Alberni: why businesses have chosen to open in or relocate to the city, how the Hupacasath and Tseshaht First Nations are significant players in the local economy and how the right collaborations are ensuring that Port Alberni can handle its growth.

Douglas editor Carla Sorrell will moderate the discussion.

PANELISTS: