Victoria Chamber names 2022 Business Awards finalists 

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for their 2022 Greater Victoria Business Awards.
The finalists, listed below, have distinguished themselves across 14 Business Award categories, including excellent customer service, sustainable business practices, young entrepreneurship and business leadership, says the Chamber.
The awards are meant to showcase hard-working businesses, businesspeople and community leaders who stand out for their success and impact. Finalists were chosen by an independent panel of prominent business leaders who served as judges.
“We’re proud to provide some positive news that gives the business community a welcome boost right now,” said Bruce Williams, CEO of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce. “The finalists are a true inspiration to all businesses looking to grow and prosper in the months and years ahead. To be named a finalist means they have gone above and beyond as an exceptional organization or entrepreneur.”
Malahat Nation CAO Josh Handysides will receive the Chamber’s Award of Distinction, in recognition of his work building diverse partnerships between private and public sectors and the Malahat Nation.
Mary Lou Newbold is The Chamber’s 2022 Member of the Year, awarded for her engaged, passionate, and committed role within the Chamber, fostering relationships with the community and advocating on behalf of business.
2022 Greater Victoria Business Awards Finalists
Business of the Year (1-10 Employees)
- 49 Below Ice Cream
- Cold Comfort Ice Cream
Business of the Year (11-39 Employees)
- Brown Bros. Property Management
- Equilibrium Therapeutics
Business of the Year (40+ Employees)
- Heart Pharmacy Group
- Monk Office
Business Person of the Year
- Amar Magon, Aroga Lifestyle Medicine
- Jill Doucette, Synergy Foundation
Community Builder
- Aryze
- Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union
Emerging Business Person of the Year
- Megan Johns, The Green Kiss
- Mercy Southam, Eir Mobile Medicine
Innovation
- BinBreeze
- Origen Air
New Business
- Iron & Wood Golf Simulators
- Working Culture Bread
Non-Profit of the Year
- Beacon Community Services
- United Way Southern Vancouver Island
Outstanding Customer Service
- Coastal Heat Pumps
- Luv-A-Rug Services Inc.
Outstanding Workplace of the Year
- BC Transit
- Engaged HR
Sustainable Business Practices
- Eagle Wing Whale & Wildlife Tours
- Oak Bay Marine Group
The Chamber’s 2022 Business Awards will be held on May 7, 2022 at the Fairmont Empress. The event will also be broadcast on CHEK TV on May 8th.
