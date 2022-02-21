Victoria Chamber names 2022 Business Awards finalists 

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for their 2022 Greater Victoria Business Awards.

The finalists, listed below, have distinguished themselves across 14 Business Award categories, including excellent customer service, sustainable business practices, young entrepreneurship and business leadership, says the Chamber.

The awards are meant to showcase hard-working businesses, businesspeople and community leaders who stand out for their success and impact. Finalists were chosen by an independent panel of prominent business leaders who served as judges.

“We’re proud to provide some positive news that gives the business community a welcome boost right now,” said Bruce Williams, CEO of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce. “The finalists are a true inspiration to all businesses looking to grow and prosper in the months and years ahead. To be named a finalist means they have gone above and beyond as an exceptional organization or entrepreneur.”

Malahat Nation CAO Josh Handysides will receive the Chamber’s Award of Distinction, in recognition of his work building diverse partnerships between private and public sectors and the Malahat Nation.

Mary Lou Newbold is The Chamber’s 2022 Member of the Year, awarded for her engaged, passionate, and committed role within the Chamber, fostering relationships with the community and advocating on behalf of business.

2022 Greater Victoria Business Awards Finalists

Business of the Year (1-10 Employees)

49 Below Ice Cream

Cold Comfort Ice Cream

Business of the Year (11-39 Employees)

Brown Bros. Property Management

Equilibrium Therapeutics

Business of the Year (40+ Employees)

Heart Pharmacy Group

Monk Office

Business Person of the Year

Amar Magon, Aroga Lifestyle Medicine

Jill Doucette, Synergy Foundation

Community Builder

Aryze

Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union

Emerging Business Person of the Year

Megan Johns, The Green Kiss

Mercy Southam, Eir Mobile Medicine

Innovation

BinBreeze

Origen Air

New Business

Iron & Wood Golf Simulators

Working Culture Bread

Non-Profit of the Year

Beacon Community Services

United Way Southern Vancouver Island

Outstanding Customer Service

Coastal Heat Pumps

Luv-A-Rug Services Inc.

Outstanding Workplace of the Year

BC Transit

Engaged HR

Sustainable Business Practices

Eagle Wing Whale & Wildlife Tours

Oak Bay Marine Group

The Chamber’s 2022 Business Awards will be held on May 7, 2022 at the Fairmont Empress. The event will also be broadcast on CHEK TV on May 8th.

