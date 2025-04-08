Meet the Winners of Douglas Magazine’s 10 to Watch Awards 2025

It’s more important than ever to recognize the courage, determination, and innovation it takes to be an entrepreneur.

On April 2, Douglas magazine announced the winners of its annual 10 to Watch Awards. Now in their 16th year, the 10 to Watch Awards celebrate innovative businesses less than three years old that demonstrate exceptional potential for growth and success in their field.

More than 250 business leaders attended this year’s Awards Gala hosted by Douglas magazine. Winners were recognized at the event and are showcased in the April/May print edition, on douglasmagazine.com and through social media.

“The Douglas magazine 10 to Watch Awards recognize local entrepreneurship and the innovators who have pushed boundaries to create some of this region’s most exciting new businesses,” says Lise Gyorkos, president of Page One Publishing, publishers of Douglas magazine.

The Douglas magazine 10 to Watch winners for 2025 are:

Conju

HiBoop

Intlabs

Revyn Medical Technologies

Salyx Medical

Swordfish Energy

Eclective Coworking

Regenerative Capital Group

Holocene Distilling Project

Nationsfirst Technologies

The April/May issue of Douglas magazine–on newsstands now–highlights this year’s 10 to Watch winners, along with their photos and bios. The issue also features innovative Indigenous aquaculture technologies in kelp farming, Vancouver Island’s unique new tourism model, and strategies to protect your business from email scams.

As the Presenting Sponsor of this year’s awards, Caitlin McKenzie, president and CEO of Monk Office says, “Being the presenting sponsor is, to me, a real honour. I love this event and I can’t express enough the energy that this particular group has. It’s really inspiring.”