A year in the life of a St. Patrick School Parent - Sponcon 2024 Douglas

A year in the life of a St. Patrick School Parent

Sponsored Content -
*SPONSORED ARTICLE St. Patrick’s Elementary School in Victoria, a beacon of diversity and academic excellence, offers a truly enriching experience for both students and parents. As...
The power of branding - Douglas Dec/Jan 2023 2024

The Power of Branding

Ken Winchester -
What do Costco and MEC have in common? They are the two most trusted brands in Canada. Now in its ninth year, the prestigious...

Economic Lens: A Call for Greater Victoria 2024 Optimism

Forget focusing on change - Douglas Dec/.Jan 2023 2024

Forget Focusing on Change

Emilie de Rosenroll announces her departure from South Island Prosperity Partnership

South Island Prosperity Partnership CEO announces departure

Kitimat's new fleet of fuel-efficient tugboats - Douglas Dec/Jan 2023 2024 Issue

Even Tugboats are Going Green

Going Cashless - Douglas Dec/Jan 2023 2024

Going Cashless

Inside Sidney’s Amazon Warehouse - Douglas Dec/Jan 2023 2024

Inside Sidney’s Amazon Warehouse

Leadership

Advice for urban foodpreneurs who depend on local farms.

Rockin’ the Farm

Liam Razzell -
Many foodpreneurs rely on local farmers for sustainable, organic produce. In 2018, two musician friends with zero agricultural background founded Farm or Die to...

Gordy Dodd, shares a lifetime of entrepreneurship and philanthropy

Moira Dann -
Drivewise fosters safe, responsible, confident new drivers through innovation

Sponsored Content -
Building Trust As Well as Housing

Claire Villaraza -
Greater Victoria’s Innovation Ecosystem: What is It and What Role Can Your Business Play?

Dallas Gislason -
SPONSORED

10 to Watch Winners

10 to Watch Winner 2023 – VoxCell BioInnovation

Douglas magazine -
Sector: Biotechnology Year Launched: 2020 Founder: Karolina Valente Unique Selling Proposition: Creating human-like tissue to aid cancer research. Strategy:...

10 to Watch Winner – Apricell Biotechnology

Douglas magazine -
Sectors: Technology and Health Year Launched: 2021 Founders: From left, Amir Seyfoori, CEO, and Matt Sutherland Unique selling...

10 to Watch Winner 2023 – Earlybird

Douglas magazine -
Sector: Education Year Launched: 2021 Founders: From left, Renée Jordan and Sarah Hunter Unique selling proposition: Earlybird utilizes...

10 to Watch Winner 2023 – Cognito Health

Douglas magazine -
Sectors: Medical and Health Year Launched: 2021 Founder: Armon Arani, CEO and co-founder Unique selling proposition: Cognito Health...

10 to Watch Winner 2023 – Refire Kitchen

Douglas magazine -
Sector: Food and Beverage Year Launched: 2020 Founders: From left, Brian Newham, Tod Bosence and Rob Curtis Unique selling...

10 to Watch Winner 2023 – BCause

Douglas magazine -
Sectors: Online Retail, Food and Beverage Year Launched: 2021 Founder: Mitch Hawes Unique selling proposition: BCause it’s time...

10 to Watch Winner 2023 – Ideas for Impact

Douglas magazine -
Sector: Sustainability Strategy Consulting Year Launched: 2022 Founder: Joanna Buczkowska-McCumber Unique selling proposition: Solutions for businesses to meet...

10 to Watch Winner 2023 – PlentiFILL

Douglas magazine -
Sector: Sales and Retail Year Launched: 2022 Founders: From left, Krystal Aikman and Stephanie Farrow Unique selling proposition:...

10 to Watch Winner 2023 – Circl

Douglas magazine -
Sector: Technology Year Launched: 2021 Founder: Dr. Nolan Beise, CEO Unique selling proposition: Circl aims to empower people...

10 to Watch Winner 2023 – Foragers Galley

Douglas magazine -
Sectors: Food, Agriculture, Retail Year Launched: 2020 Founders: From left, Janusz Urban, Brendan Harris and Jon Wright Unique selling...

Technology

Our favourite small-business blogs

Douglas magazine -
Our favourite small-business blogs - Douglas Magazine Aug/Sept 2023
Marie Forleo Her content is centred on female entrepreneurship and personal development. Sir Richard Branson, Tony Robbins and Oprah, among many others, have featured her...

Fossil Fuelled

Liam Razzell -
Dino Labs - Douglas Oct/Nov 2023
Husband and wife Terry Ciotka and Carly Burbank opened their fossil restoration business Dino Lab 18 years ago. What started as just the two...

COAST Leading the Charge

Sponsored Content -
LIGHTCOAST Executive Director Jason Goldsworthy - Sponsored Content
*SPONSORED ARTICLE One local organization is equipping B.C.’s ocean innovators to take on the $3 trillion global blue economy. Spearheaded in 2021 by the South...

Oxio – aka the first internet provider you’ll actually like

Sponsored Content -
Oxio October Sponcon 2023
*SPONSORED ARTICLE Did you know nearly HALF of Canadians would not recommend their current internet provider to their family, friends, or worst enemy? For too long,...

Advice

Talk Like TED - Douglas Magazine Oct/Nov 2023

Talk Like TED

Douglas magazine -
The hugely popular TEDx series provides inspiring examples of public speaking on topics as diverse as artificial intelligence and Buddhism. Effective speaking can captivate...

Douglas Roundtable

Douglas roundtable: Port Alberni's Innovation Economyvideo

Douglas Roundtable: Port Alberni’s Innovation Economy

Douglas magazine -
Port Alberni is experiencing a boom, thanks to the right leadership, revitalized economic partnerships and an increased interest in the city. This Douglas roundtable...
Douglas Roundtable: The Business of Going Greenvideo

Douglas Roundtable: The Business of Going Green

Douglas magazine -
Becoming a green business means taking concrete action, but what’s the right strategy to maintain profitability while moving towards a carbon neutral future? This...

