10 to Watch Winner 2025 – Salyx Medical

Sector: Technology/Medical/ Health

Principals: Mario Solis, Sergio Perez Martell, Fabian de la Fuente

Year launched: Operational 2025

Unique selling proposition: A simpler, less obtrusive way to monitor the health of seniors.

Strategy: Bridging the gap between elderly patients, health-care professionals and their loved ones via a network of wearable vitals- monitoring devices.

Website: salyxmedical.com

Family first is how it all started for Salyx Medical.

Cofounders Sergio Perez Martell and Mario Solis both had concerns about the declining health of aging parents — parents living in their native Mexico while the duo worked in Victoria developing a way to feel better about being so far away.

In 2021, working with adviser and cofounder Fabian de la Fuente, they began engineering a solution that monitors the vitals of an individual, with the information shareable with health-care providers and a loved one’s family, providing a continuous, real-time snapshot of their well-being. The device is a pendant-sized powerhouse that attaches to the chest comfortably with thin-skin adhesive. It tracks vitals like blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen level, body temperature and breathing rate and boasts a battery that lasts two weeks between charges. Perez Martell says it’s simple to use.

There are no screens to watch and the setup on any mobile phone is a one-time thing. “Set up and forget,” he adds. “My parents are becoming elderly and are in Mexico and I want to know if there are any urgencies or alerts,” explains Perez Martell. “So, for example, if one of them has high blood pressure or there are trends in their health vitals that are declining, we’d be able to know in real time and can communicate with them, or if there’s an emergency, we can call the health-care sector in Mexico and co-ordinate things.”

Salyx employs 25 people, mostly young electronics engineers, software engineers, medical specialists, IOS and Android developers and cloud infrastructure developers. Salyx will introduce the low-cost system to senior care homes this year, making the administration dashboard and wearable devices available so that staff can more easily look at the health of their patients — enhancing the ability to schedule care and health plans for the individual and share information with family members and doctors.

“They don’t have to rely on a dozen different applications and they can focus on what’s really important for seniors in a care home,” points out Perez Martell. “We want nurses and loved ones to be more involved in what’s really important — the community and the day-to-day of the Elderly.”