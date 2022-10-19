What to expect at the 16th Annual VIEA State of the Island Economic Summit

VIEA State of the Island Economic Summit is happening on October 26 and 27 at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre.

Break out the lanyards and comfortable shoes — the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance Summit is back for 2022. Things will look a little different this year.

For starters, the summit is live and in person, at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo.

Another change will be the face of VIEA’s president and CEO. Julie Sperber, former executive director of the Gabriola Chamber of Commerce, brings management experience in the non-profit, manufacturing and hospitality sectors to her new job, which she has held since August 1. She is also a successful entrepreneur, having built three businesses as owner/operator.

The two-day summit will include a trade show with more than 40 exhibitors, as well as networking opportunities, plenaries, breakouts and speakers.

Among the speakers, Susan Mowbray, partner and senior economist at MNP, will share the key findings of VIEA’s 8th Annual State of the Island Economic Report, and Stuart Bergman, vice-president of Export Development Canada, and Dr. Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, will both share their knowledge on the current business landscape.