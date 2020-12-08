Welcoming Snowbirds to the West Coast

While Canadian snowbirds have always eyed B.C. for its mild climate, in the winter of 2020 as pandemic restrictions keep US borders closed, it’s looking more appealing than ever. Vancouver Island is seeing a huge uptick in the numbers of people traveling from eastern Canada to wait out the winter in our more temperate weather, and the hotel and accommodation industry has jumped on the opportunities that’s presented.

“When we looked at the border closure and the risk currently associated with going south of the border” says president and CEO of the BC Hotel Association Ingrid Jarrett, “we wanted to provide an opportunity to come to British Columbia for a long-term stay.”