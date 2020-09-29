Three Victoria Businesses among Canada’s Top Growing Companies

First Light Technologies, Freshworks and SendtoNews have, for the second year, been listed among the Globe and Mail’s list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

They are among 400 on the list, which tracks growth across all sectors.

Freshworks has shown 3,677% growth over three years. The brand, which creates custom software for businesses, was a Douglas 10 to Watch winner in 2017.

Digital video distribution platform SendtoNews, also a Douglas 10 to Watch winner (in 2012) has seen 283% growth over 3 years. A recent US Comscore All Devices Viewership report saw the company reach record highs in videos viewed, surpassing the one billion mark.

First Light Technologies has grown by 133% over the past three years. They design and manufacture commercial-grade, self-contained solar-powered lights. “We’re honoured to be included again this year, alongside so many great Canadian success stories. Being one of Canada’s top growing companies for a second year in a row is another confirmation that our vision for solar lighting resonates with our customers and we hear that in their success stories,” said First Light Technologies CEO Sean Bourquin. “We continue our mission to make First Light solar lighting the clear choice for lighting outdoor community spaces through our team’s commitment to our customers and to designing the best products in the market.”

The complete list of the Top Growing Companies can be found in the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business.

