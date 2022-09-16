South Island CEO Emilie de Rosenroll named a 2022 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award finalist

The finalists for the 2022 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards have been announced, with South Island Prosperity Partnership CEO Emilie de Rosenroll shortlisted for the Social Change: Regional Impact award.

From thousands of nominees, 21 finalists from coast to coast were selected to represent seven award Categories. The Social Change: Regional Impact Award is dedicated to a female entrepreneur who has profoundly and positively impacted society.

This award recognizes an exceptional leader of a registered charity, social enterprise or not-for-profit who is dedicated to their unique brand of social change at a local or regional level and has garnered extraordinary support from the community. De Rosenroll is one of three Regional Finalists in this category, representing Western Canada.

Now in its 30th year, the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards is an initiative of Women of Influence, an award-winning organization dedicated to advancing Canadian women.

The Awards recognize women from three major regions across Canada — East, Central and West — who make impressive and substantial contributions to the local, Canadian or global economy. All nominee applications were reviewed and judged by a panel of prominent business leaders and subject to due diligence, performed by KPMG.

“I am very honoured to be recognized as a finalist,” says de Rosenroll, also the founding CEO of COAST. “I see this as recognition, not just for the work of one woman, but for the outstanding SIPP team and a collaborative regional community committed to a robust, inclusive economic vision.”

Winners will be announced at the 30th Annual Awards Gala on November 23 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

“The awards celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of our country and the incredible women making it happen,” says Alicia Skalin, co-CEO, Women of Influence.

South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP) is the mandated economic development alliance for Greater Victoria and Southern Vancouver Island. Its members include municipal governments, First Nations, post-secondaries, major employers, non-profits and industry associations. SIPP initiatives include the Centre for Ocean Applied Sustainable Technologies (COAST), the Indigenous Prosperity Centre and the annual Rising Economy conference (sponsored by Douglas magazine).