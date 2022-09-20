An old favorite gets a makeover and a new name when CRAFT Beer Market opens this Fall

The former home of Canoe is now the newest home of the CRAFT Beer Market restaurant chain.

The iconic inner harbour restaurant venue, located in downtown Victoria’s historic City Lights building, was once operated by The Truffles Group, with CRAFT Beer Market taking over the space last Fall. After extensive renovations, it will reopen on September 26.

“We are excited to be the next chapter in the former Canoe space and to be a landmark destination within the community, said PJ L’Heureux, Founder and President of CRAFT Beer Market.

The CRAFT Victoria Harbour location will feature an all-season covered patio, indoor and outdoor bars, outdoor Bocce courts, a dog friendly patio, indoor and our door fireplaces and boat access. A Surf Lounge area with private bar, patio and washroom facilities will be available for private events and next summer a vintage Airstream RV will serve as a patio bar.

With 110 taps, CRAFT Victoria Harbour will serve local beers as well as creative cocktails, a wide selection of wines and an array of shots. “CRAFT is committed to supporting local brewers and beverage producers. About 75% of our tap line-up includes local BC beers, ciders and wines. It’s exciting to be able to share the amazing things being made in our own backyard,” said L’Heureux.

And in a first for the restaurant, CRAFT Victoria Harbour will feature its own brewery. “We have long been serving Victoria-born beers at many of our locations. We are excited to be a part of the Victoria craft beer community as a producer.”

CRAFT Beer Market’s first opened in downtown Calgary in 2011. Since then, the business has grown to include nine restaurants, with four in BC, including a flagship location in the historic Salt Building in Vancouver’s Olympic Village as well as a location in Vancouver’s English Bay neighborhood on Beach Drive.