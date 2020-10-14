A Q&A on Small Business and Hospitality with Theresa Ito

Walking into the Inn at Laurel Point with Theresa Ito of Blue Mountain Solutions is a little like arriving with a beloved celebrity. From the clerks at the front desk and the maintenance crew cleaning out a display case in the lobby, to the staff in Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio, everyone offers exuberant waves and happy greetings — many of them taking the time for a quick chat.

Ito might not be a household name, but she’s a force of nature in the hospitality world.

“I just had to come over and check out your shoes,” says one masked server to Ito, pointing to her stylish stilettos. “Not that I or anyone could ever fill them,” she adds with a laugh. While few could wear the strappy high heels with as much grace as Ito, the server is not speaking literally.

As a trusted advisor and coach for hospitality and tourism businesses — both local and around the world — Ito brings an expertise and calm competence that few can match. Her company, Blue Mountain Solutions, boasts clients as varied as the five-star Esperanza Auberge Resort in Mexico, the private members Reform Club in London, and Destination Greater Victoria, The Parkside Hotel & Spa and Monk Office, here in Victoria.

“We provide leadership and team development, operational and culinary support and consultancy to the hospitality and tourism industry,” Ito says. “We love hospitality, and we want others to be successful at it. With our pooled experience, we know shortcuts that can really help people to get there. It’s exciting to share that.”

Before Ito started her consultancy firm, she spent decades in the hospitality industry, making her way from housekeeping in a London hotel to general manager of the Sandals Resort in Montego Bay, as well as other management positions. Twelve years ago, after a holiday to Vancouver Island, her family decided this was where they wanted to live.

“The majority of the reason I moved here was it was a better place to raise my children,” Ito says. “This is the environment I want them to be in, and it has not disappointed.”

Her early years in the City were spent as food and beverage manager at the Fairmont Empress. Later, she was general manager at Swans Hotel. In between, she worked at the Inn at Laurel Point as director of rooms (her husband, Takashi Ito was executive chef at AURA Waterfront Restaurant until he joined Blue Mountain as Culinary Business Advisor this spring), but her latest role with the property was providing leadership training to their management staff.