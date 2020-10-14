Guest Editor: Jill Doucette of Synergy Enterprises

It has been an honour to be a part of Douglas’s Small Business Issue and be immersed in the incredible stories within our community that give us hope. Small businesses have had a wild ride this year, with intense bursts of change, adaptation and resilience.

What I’ve heard from many business owners is how incredible their teams have been through this crisis. I have been beyond impressed with my own team, who took these new challenges and turned crisis into positive change.

As I work in the environmental sector, many people have asked me “Will the pandemic put sustainability on the back burner?” I am pleased to report this has not been the case. We have had an absolute roller-coaster year, but we did not leave our values behind as the foundations of our businesses shifted beneath our feet. In fact, we are seeing that more small businesses are coming back to their core values and why they started their businesses in the first place. We now know we can pivot quickly, and our teams are resilient, smart and adaptable to change. I wonder what more are we capable of?