Rising Economy Week Moves the Needle in Economic Recovery

Some communities and sectors are starting to recover in our region, but we all need to rise together for a long-lasting, robust recovery,” says Emilie de Rosenroll, CEO of the South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP) and chair of the Rising Economy Taskforce.

“Rising Economy Week is about bringing that vision together and moving forward with a strategic regional recovery plan.”

The conference will kick off on November 16 with a declaration from the mayors of the Southern Vancouver Island municipalities and then feature a selection of virtual events designed to highlight the specific challenges of the regional economy.

Along with keynote speakers and panelists on its virtual mainstage, Rising Economy Week will include live events on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, plus a selection of collaborative workshops on a range of topics critical to the Pacific Northwest region.

Themes include: Recovery to Resilience, Workforce of Tomorrow, 2021 Megatrends, Building Back Better and the Next Economy.