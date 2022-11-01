Rising Economy 2022: Aims to define and prepare for the future

The hybrid conference will bring public and local business leaders together to discuss climate change solutions, economic recovery and resilience, the blue economy, the Indigenous economy and reconciliation, the future workforce, power of collaboration, growing an innovation-based economy, the strength of diversity and inclusion, and more.

Keynote speakers include:

Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, will present some of the major cultural, economic and political shifts that have been occurring. The discussion will consider common ground during times of upheaval.

Dr. Jennifer Gardy, one of the Government of Canada’s 20 Women of Impact in STEM, former senior scientist at the BC Centre for Disease Control is currently deputy director of surveillance, data and epidemiology at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Dr. Gardy will challenge commonly held beliefs, allowing us to make more informed decisions about how we live.

Mary W. Rowe is president and CEO of the Canadian Urban Institute. An urban advocate and civil society trailblazer, she has worked across Canada and the U.S. on solutions to some of our greatest urban challenges, including city-building programs such as UN-Habitat and the World Urban Forum. Rowe is also a senior fellow with Shorefast, a national charity focused on building community economies.

Learn more at ourrisingeconomy.com