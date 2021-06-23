Policies for privacy: safekeeping data in a digital world

While suitable privacy legislation is needed, it takes time. A downside of waiting for legislation is that it slows the speed of advancement of new technologies, in some cases halting progress completely, which risks letting B.C. and Canada fall behind. But one reason legislation takes longer and requires careful consideration is because of how Canada is — and has always been— set up.

“Privacy in Canada, according to our constitution, is a shared responsibility across provinces and the federal government,” says Sue Paish, CEO of the Digital Technology Supercluster, a cross-industry collaboration of diverse organizations. “So the federal government has jurisdiction over federally regulated industries, such as banking, telecommunications, interprovincial travel, etc. Provinces have jurisdiction over other designated areas.”

Paish adds: “And, as a result, one of the most important things that can be done at a public policy level going forward in this area is coordination between the provinces and the federal government, in terms of privacy legislation, and, these days especially, in respect of data security legislation.”

For small technology companies that want to deploy technologies, and for thousands of other companies that aren’t contained in one province, it is a very complex environment.

“The complex matrix of privacy legislation is one of those items that, between our provinces, territories and the federal government, we need to provide a clear road map and a clear pathway for Canadians, in terms of the protection, sharing, leveraging and security of data,” says Paish. “Right now, we have multiple different pieces of legislation that have recently been announced or are in the process of being developed across the various provinces. So we’re not quite there yet … conversation and collaboration [first] and then come up with some legislation.”

Those conversations are happening.

The Provincial Perspective

A request via the Ministry of Citizens’ Services to the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) resulted in official, albeit anonymous, comments. Asked for examples of how the Government of B.C. and the tech industry are working together on digital security and privacy issues, several were provided. In addition to participating in and attending conferences and events (virtually this year) on the subject, the Province published a Power Point presentation “Defensible Security for Organizations” to help organizations understand what they must do from a security perspective and how to do it.

The spokesperson also pointed to the Provincial Security Advisory Council, which is made up of security leaders from the private sector who are recognized for developing and maintaining the security community in B.C.

“Much of this work is on their own personal time in leadership positions in organizations like ISACA [Information Systems Audit and Control Association], a global association that provides IT professionals with knowledge, credentials and training,” says the OCIO. “The government [of B.C.] is also working with the federal government to adopt many new cloud services where those services align with government privacy and security requirements.”

For example, the province is working with the federal government to leverage agreements they had in place with Amazon Web Services.

Further comments included a reminder that it’s important that both organizations and individuals be diligent in ensuring good privacy and security practices.“

B.C.’s Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) is built around the premise that individuals should be made aware of what is happening to their information with the ability to consent to that use,” says the OCIO. “This requires organizations to understand and to be able to clearly articulate in a meaningful way to people what is happening with their information.”

Some types of technology are more problematic than others with respect to privacy. For example, technologies that don’t allow people to opt out of certain aspects creates a problem wherein someone can’t truly consent to how their information is being collected, used or disclosed, the spokesperson adds.

“Cloud computing generally requires more diligence as it requires application developers to build more security into the applications themselves,” says the OCIO.

Getting the Government’s “Acts” Together

Businesses should plan to be privacy and security compliant and not be compliant by happenstance. This means learning and understanding the requirements and taking positive actions to meet them.

Federally regulated businesses and others are subject to the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), while most activity of organizations in B.C., including those of non-profits and other associations, are subject to B.C.’s Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA).

The privacy principles on which both of these acts are based are the same. This helps to avoid any major discrepancies between the acts and provides businesses with clarity on what the standard is for protecting information.

If a business wants to operate in more than one province, they need to learn about and understand the requirements in each jurisdiction and take tangible steps to meet them. This information is available through the Privacy Helpline.

In the security domain, industry groups such as International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) exist that share best practices for organizations. These standards largely help form some consistency across the country for what security measures can be expected.

Security and privacy assessments can be conducted proactively and provide insights as to how an organization measures up to the law or industry security standards advanced by ISO and NIST or, for web applications, Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) or Centre for Internet Security (CIS).Organizations can assess themselves against the provincial government’s “Defensible Security” framework, which is available online.

“Given that security in the cloud is a shared responsibility between an organization and its cloud provider, organizations should be clear on who is doing what with respect to security.”

OCIO particularly mentioned artificial intelligence, which they described as a new field requiring more diligence to ensure that information collected or created about individuals is done so correctly: “The sensitive information that is produced needs to be secured at a level equal to its sensitivity. There are also numerous ethical considerations related to this space.”

So how can you be sure you are doing things right when you are implementing a new technology? Call in an expert.

Guidance for Businesses