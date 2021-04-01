Entrepreneur: what success means in a pandemic

The true power of this question was in leaving it purposefully opaque. The best investors resisted the urge to start answering their own question before they had finished asking it.

Entrepreneurs, therefore, were left to respond however they saw fit: where do they compete with Amazon currently? How might they handle Amazon entering their space in the future? What did Amazon’s growing dominance over tech services (cloud computing, e-commerce, devices, advertising, data) mean for pricing or customer acquisition costs?

Like the infamous Google interviews (“Estimate the number of tennis balls that can fit into a plane …”), there was no right answer to the Amazon question. The point was to assess how entrepreneurs approached impossible challenges and responded to pressure.

In many ways, Amazon was the biggest problem (or opportunity) for almost every startup. In fact, the only wrong answer was “I really don’t see how Amazon is an issue for our company.” That was a serious red flag for investors: not only were you naïve and incurious; you lacked humility.

One of the better answers I ever heard was “I think it’s crazy to try and compete directly with Amazon, so we won’t. But here’s what I love about their business and would want to emulate.” What followed was an insightful deconstruction of Amazon’s leadership principles, including customer obsession, frugality and bias for action.

As Amazon’s influence and appetite expanded, the question wasn’t just asked of tech companies. Today, all organizations — from the corner flower shop to the biggest car companies, from government agencies to community non-profits — are well-advised to understand how the biggest company in the world impacts, irritates or inspires them.

At the very least, they need to be self-aware. Forcing companies to think about Amazon, no matter how tangentially, was —and can still be — a healthy exercise. But, as with everything, moderation is the key. Single-minded obsession can be as deadly as ignorance. Remember, the point of the question wasn’t specifically about Amazon; it was about how you approached the challenge (and the opportunity) of a foundation-shifting presence.

What’s Your Plan For Tech?

And so it got me thinking about the past year, the similarly seismic pandemic presence, and the new obsession of realigning our professional, personal and societal ways towards the tech enabled, tech-centric or tech dependent.

Have we simply replaced the question “What’s your plan for Amazon?” with “What’s your plan for tech?” And is the question really “Is tech your problem … or your salvation?”

As before, there’s no single answer.

Without a doubt, the pandemic has forced a digital reckoning. For some, it has been a gift. According to a recent McKinsey Global Survey, top companies accelerated the digitization of internal operations by three to four years. Even more remarkably, they calculated that the development of digital or digitally enabled products was reduced by seven years. Tech stocks are at all-time highs and companies are on hiring sprees even as layoffs and bankruptcies continue to dominate other sectors.

Here in Victoria, we witnessed government transition to digital services in record time, led by B.C.’s Chief Digital Officer Jaimie Boyd and her team who understood this was a generational opportunity requiring agility and urgency. In the private sector, 2020 saw a number of local tech companies quietly raise capital, expand their teams or get acquired. It has been, somewhat oddly, business as usual — or better — for many in tech.

But in the same way that the pandemic revealed, and deepened, longstanding inequities in our society, the organizational gap within and among industries has widened exponentially. And it has a lot to do with who’s using tech — and how.

In a 2020 Bain & Company study, researchers found that most companies are less productive now than they were 12 months ago. “Companies that were stars before the pandemic have continued to shine,” wrote the authors in a Harvard Business Review report. “Those with less stellar performance have struggled mightily. ”The result is an ever-widening productivity gap. The heightened ability of the top 25 per cent of companies to use technology to drive productivity (especially to liberate employees’ time, talent and energy) combined with the failure of the bottom three-quarters to do so, has resulted in the productivity gap growing from 40 per cent to 50 per cent in less than a year. And this have/have-not divide will only expand with time.