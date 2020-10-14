Maple Leaf Adventures Pivots to Save Beaches

Maple Leaf Adventures has been offering specialized small ship cruises highlighting the natural and cultural history of the Canadian and Alaskan coastal regions since 1986, aboard its fleet of restored classic sailing ships, tugboats and a steel-hulled expedition ship. This season COVID kept its ships on the shore.

The pandemic meant the company had to pivot its business focus in rough waters, shifting their fiscal goals and marketing efforts toward creative collaboration within the industry.

“In the midst of cancelling our entire season, we developed a project, in collaboration with the Small Ship Tour Operators Association, The Wilderness Tourism Association and Coastal First Nations, to give back to the environment that sustains our work with a marine debris shoreline clean up in the Great Bear Rainforest,” says Maureen Gordon, co-owner of Maple Leaf Adventures.

“The project reminded us how important it is for our crew and people’s lives to have such meaningful work for the coast we love, that is the lifeblood of tourism and our business.”