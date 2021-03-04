I’m In! Victoria launches to build local support for tourism businesses

To help local tourism businesses survive until out of town and international visits resume, Destination Greater Victoria has launched a new promotional campaign called I’m In! Victoria running now until the end of March.

Destination Greater Victoria has partnered with the City of Victoria, Downtown Victoria Business Association, Attractions Victoria, The Hotel Association of Greater Victoria, and other stakeholders to push local support and help businesses with cash flow during the most challenging days of winter and spring.

“The Greater Victoria visitor economy has faced significant challenges over the past twelve months” says Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria. “We need to support our members and tourism businesses – the entrepreneurs whose livelihood depends on revenue. Further, these tourism businesses will provide a firm foundation for economic recovery. Greater Victoria offers some one-of-a-kind experiences that are only found here. If we don’t support them, they won’t be around for us to enjoy in the future.”

The campaign offers locals discounts, annual membership offers or gift certificates for future use. These offers are promoted on the Destination Greater Victoria Deals & Promotions page and the I’m In! Victoria landing page.