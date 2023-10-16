Douglas Weekly – October 16th

IN THE KNOW:

B.C. Transit is Back

The pandemic changed a lot, including how folks get around. To avoid infection, many chose to walk, bike or drive instead of riding buses and trains. As a result, transit agencies faced low ridership levels, and BC Transit — the crown corporation that delivers public transportation across the province — was no exception. In the spring of 2020, its ridership sank by 80 per cent, compared to pre-COVID numbers, and never recovered — until now.

Across the 57 systems it serves, BC Transit has seen a return to pre-pandemic ridership levels. And in this way, it’s an outlier. “BC Transit is one of the first transit agencies in North America to reach this ridership milestone,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The crown corporation recovered due in large part to the $86 million it received in support funding from provincial-federal cost-sharing agreement Safe Restart, which also provided $644 million to TransLink and $308 million to BC Ferries.

But there’s more to their comeback than financial aid. “I’m also grateful for the dedication of our drivers, mechanics and all other transit employees who have worked tirelessly to provide an essential service for our customers,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit’s President and CEO.

Fossil Fuelled

Dino Lab is recreating the age of dinosaurs one fragment at a time.

BY LIAM RAZZELL

Husband and wife Terry Ciotka and Carly Burbank opened their fossil restoration business Dino Lab 18 years ago. What started as just the two of them working out of a garage in Calgary has grown to a team of 17 in a massive warehouse in James Bay. Together, they restore fossils and sell them to collectors and museums. Currently, they’re working on seven fossil reconstructions including a juvenile tyrannosaurus and three triceratops.

But what is Dino Lab’s business model?

