Douglas Weekly – Nov 18

IN THE KNOW:

Synergy Foundation announces EcoStar winners Businesses committed to sustainability and a reduced (or zero) carbon footprint were honoured at the EcoStar Awards on November 14. They included a pallet recycling company, an ocean restoration society and a passive house door and window manufacturer. Browse the full list of winners here. B.C. Premier announces new NDP cabinet

Premier David Eby has appointed a new cabinet after a Fall election that saw his party achieve a narrow majority.

The new cabinet “will be focused on addressing the priority issues we heard loud and clear from British Columbians,” said Eby in a media release November 18.

The Province says the new cabinet’s top priorities will be bringing down costs for families, strengthening health care, making communities safer and growing the economy so everyone feels the benefits. It says foundational to this work is a commitment to build partnerships with Indigenous communities and take action on climate change, both key to building a more prosperous B.C. for future generations.

This time around, there are separate ministries for Energy and Climate Solutions and Mining and Critical Minerals, “reflecting the government’s commitment to leverage B.C.’s strength as a clean-energy powerhouse with the critical minerals that are essential to growing the clean economy,” says the media release.

The new cabinet includes 23 ministers and four ministers of state, and is supported in its work by 14 parliamentary secretaries. The cabinet is as follows:

Premier: David Eby Minister of State for Local Governments and Rural Communities: Brittny Anderson

Agriculture and Food: Lana Popham

Attorney General and Deputy Premier: Niki Sharma

Children and Family Development: Grace Lore

Citizens’ Services: George Chow

Education and Child Care: Lisa Beare Minister of State for Child Care and Children and Youth with Support Needs: Jodie Wickens

Emergency Management and Climate Readiness: Kelly Greene

Energy and Climate Solutions: Adrian Dix

Environment and Parks: Tamara Davidson

Finance: Brenda Bailey

Forests: Ravi Parmar

Health: Josie Osborne

Housing and Municipal Affairs: Ravi Kahlon

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Christine Boyle

Infrastructure: Bowinn Ma

Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation: Diana Gibson Minister of State for Trade: Rick Glumac

Labour: Jennifer Whiteside

Mining and Critical Minerals: Jagrup Brar

Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills: Anne Kang

Public Safety and Solicitor General: Garry Begg Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services: Terry Yung

Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Sheila Malcolmson

Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Spencer Chandra Herbert

Transportation and Transit and House Leader: Mike Farnworth

Water, Land and Resource Stewardship: Randene Neill

Visions Gala fundraiser sets new record

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s signature gala, Visions, has raised a record $2,750,000 in support of fundraising for equipment at Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals.

Held at the Fairmont Empress and Victoria Conference Centre on Saturday, November 17, the sold-out event welcomed community leaders and care team members from local hospitals.

Funds raised at the gala brought the Foundation’s newly-launched It’s Time for Surgical Innovation campaign to the $6 million milestone in their $17 million endeavor.

Dr. Jeff McCracken, Chief Urologist at Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals spoke to the transformation that robotics will bring to his surgical program and the impact it will have on cancer patients across Vancouver Island. Prostate cancer patients will be the first to benefit from robotics.

“Bringing advanced technologies right to our doorstep means we are not longer limited with what we can accomplish in minimally invasive care,” he said. “We will have state-of-the-art surgical tools in the hands of the incredible surgeons here, giving patients the best possible chance for recovery and healing. The power of this technology to change lives is immeasurable.”

10 to Watch nominations close, awards announced next April

Over 50 startups have applied to be one of 10 winners of the annual Douglas 10 to Watch awards. The businesses reveal a flourishing entrepreneurial spirit in Victoria, representing a variety of sectors, from architecture to apparel and tech to trades. A panel of independent judges will review the applications, and the awards will be announced next Spring.

FROM THE PAGES OF DOUGLAS:

Robyn Quinn shares how businesses can position themselves to snag that priceless editorial coverage in her article PR On A Shoestring.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

NOVEMBER

November 21: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce Marketplace Mixer

Nov 25 – December 1: Think Local First Week

JANUARY

January 26 – 29: IMPACT Sustainability Travel & Tourism Summit

MARCH

March 4 – 6: Rising Economy conference

MAY

May 4 – 9: International Seaweed Symposium