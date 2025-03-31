Douglas Weekly – March 31

IN THE KNOW:

Vancouver Island represented at world’s largest industry showcase

A Victoria company is among 22 B.C. companies and universities chosen to promote the province’s unique technology products and services in Germany at Hannover Messe 2025, the world’s largest tradeshow for industrial and energy technologies.

ASAsoft® (Canada) Inc specializes in manufacturing advanced polymer insulators for high-voltage electricity transmission and distribution and is headquartered in the West Shore.

Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, noted “This is the largest number of B.C. companies that have chosen to travel to this event. Advancing our trade and investment opportunities on this global stage will open new markets for B.C.’s economy to grow and prosper.”

The B.C. companies represent key sectors, including energy transition and critical minerals, clean technology, information and communications technology, and their presence at the tradeshow is intended to help create more opportunities for B.C. businesses to export and attract investment, driving sustainable and innovative growth. B.C. will host a number of activations, events and panels.

Camosun College wins HR competition

Camosun College students have won the 2025 HRC West Case Competition, held March 14 and 15 in Edmonton, Alberta.

The winning team, dubbed “The HRchitects,” included Hillary Carr, Dex Owen, Miracle Obimba, and Roxy Hemlock. They outperformed 19 other post-secondary institutions from British Columbia and Alberta in the annual competition that tests students’ ability to solve complex human resources challenges.

The students are currently enrolled in Camosun’s HR Management and Leadership programs, studying in either the Bachelor’s degree or Post-Degree Diploma streams.

The Camosun team tackled a complex case involving workplace bullying, harassment, and diversity issues. Their solution incorporated sophisticated analyses of legal considerations, diversity support strategies, performance management, and conflict resolution.

“The competition tested every aspect of our HR knowledge,” says team member Miracle Obimba. “We had to quickly analyze complex information and present practical solutions under intense time pressure. The experience showed us exactly what it takes to succeed in real-world HR scenarios.”

CFIB launches platform to encourage business environment improvement

In the lead up to the April 28 federal election, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is releasing its small business platform with 13 recommendations on improving Canada’s business environment.

“Small business confidence is now at an all-time low,” said Dan Kelly, CFIB President. “It’s hard to compete, businesses are afraid to invest, and red tape is just killing productivity. Now we find ourselves in a trade war with our largest trading partner, in addition to a fresh round of Chinese tariffs. The business climate in Canada needs a complete overhaul. The next federal government must take swift and decisive action to keep our entrepreneurs from closing their doors over bad tax and regulatory policies.”

CFIB’s most recent survey found that four in five small businesses are already facing disruptions due to the Canada-U.S. trade war, and nine in 10 are struggling with business planning. A third (32%) of business owners have already shifted to suppliers/markets within Canada, 27% plan to increase their investment in Canada, while a third intend to reduce investment in the U.S. over the next six months.

Among its key requests, CFIB recommends the next federal government focus on passing legislation to formally eliminate the carbon tax; immediately lower the federal small business tax rate from 9% to 0% to help SMEs withstand the impacts of tariffs; and lower Employment Insurance premiums for smaller employers to the same rate paid by employees.

In addition, the platform encourages Ottawa to work with provinces to eliminate all internal trade barriers.

Province formally scraps carbon tax

The Government of British Columbia says it will cancel the carbon tax by introducing legislation to drop the rate to $0, effective Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The move eliminates the consumer carbon tax and aligns B.C.’s carbon tax rate with the new federal carbon tax rate. It should consequently reduce fuel and gas charges, taking about 17 cents per litre off the cost of fuel and 15 cents per cubic metre for natural gas on home heating bills.

The climate action tax credit, developed to help offset the impacts of the consumer carbon tax on people and families, will also be cancelled. The final payment will be distributed in April 2025.

The estimated financial impact is a reduction of $1.99 billion in revenue for the coming fiscal year. The Province says it will restructure programs funded by carbon tax revenue to minimize the impact on B.C.’s budget, while supporting people in British Columbia in achieving climate goals.

It will continue to ensure big polluters pay through the B.C. output-based carbon pricing system, supporting decarbonization efforts and incentivizing industry to lower their emissions.

“We remain committed to driving down emissions while making life more affordable,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “We are continuing to invest in practical solutions, such as home heat pump rebates for those who need them most and energy-efficiency upgrades, so people can lower their energy costs and reduce emissions without bearing an extra financial burden.”

