Douglas Weekly – March 24

IN THE KNOW:

TEDXVictoria’s speaker lineup aims to inspire

TEDxVictoria has announced its initial slate of speakers for the 2025 event on June 10 at the McPherson Playhouse.

UVic neuroscientist Olav Krigolson studies decision-making, learning, and mobile neuroscience technologies. His research has led to over 100 peer-reviewed publications and major collaborations with NASA, professional sports teams, and health organizations. Featured by CBC, the Discovery Channel, and Maclean’s, his work continues to push the boundaries of how we understand the human brain.

Jill Van Gyn-Carr is a writer, advocate, and entrepreneur and the former CEO of Fatso Peanut Butter. leadership has been highlighted by Maclean’s, BC Business, and EY. Now, as Director of Business Development at Rifflandia Entertainment Company, she helps shape one of Canada’s most dynamic music and entertainment brands.

Erfa Alani is Chief of Staff and Director of Corporate Affairs at Invest Ontario. A former refugee, she learned resilience early—an ethos that has guided her through law school to consulting at PwC and IBM. She specializes in building organizations from the ground up, fostering collaboration to drive lasting impact.

Creator of the Talk2MorePeople Project, Tony Esteves once dedicated an entire year of his life to meeting one new stranger every day. As a keynote speaker, workshop facilitator, and coach he guides people to break through communication barriers.

TEDxVictoria features a dozen speakers, as well as interactive art displays, moments of mindfulness, meaningful conversations, and live music. Tickets are available now.

Greater Victoria’s sport heritage officially recognized

Greater Victoria has been designated by the BC Sports Hall of Fame as a Sport Heritage Community. The designation will be officially announced at a celebratory reception hosted at the Delta Hotels Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort on March 27.

The new recognition initiative is designed to put the spotlight on communities that have helped shape British Columbia’s sport history, heritage and culture over the years and highlight the work communities have done in producing some of the best sports programs and participation rates in Canada.

It also acknowledges the impact athletes, coaches and sport leaders – both volunteers and industry professionals – have on making their community a hotbed for sport.

“It is a natural way for the BC Sports Hall to acknowledge the important role that communities play in fostering physical activity, play, organized sport and high performance,” said Tom Mayenknecht, Chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

Greater Victoria is only the second designated Sport Heritage Community, following the City of Kamloops, who were recognized in the fall of 2025 at the Kamloops Annual Summit of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

The Sport Heritage Community celebration is being presented by the Greater Victoria Sport Tourism Commission as the Victoria Hockey Legacy Society launches a Century Celebration festival commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Stanley Cup win by the Victoria Cougars in 1925.

The Society was also the local organizing committee for Scotiabank Hockey Day in Victoria on January 20, 2024.

“When Victoria hosted Hockey Day in Canada in 2024, the community was celebrated coast-to-coast-to-coast on national television and the iconic Cougars were certainly a proud part of that rich hockey and sport history that is synonymous with leadership, excellence and civic pride,” said Keith Wells, Executive Director of the Greater Victoria Sport Tourism Commission. “These are all qualities that help attract athletes, coaches, sport scientists and other sport leaders, not to mention everything from major events to training camps.”

Greater Victoria is best-known for its Stanley Cup champion Cougars, the successful hosting of the XV Commonwealth Games in 1994 and the resulting sport legacies that include 94 Forward, Canadian Sport Institute Pacific and PISE. It is also home to University of Victoria, Camosun College and Royal Roads University, the iconic Mann Cup champion Victoria Shamrocks, and multiple athlete training centres, including Canada’s national women’s rugby sevens team, as just one example.

It produced Steve Nash, the back-to-back NBA most valuable player that is one of the most recognized honoured members of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

New series explores housing solutions

Beyond the Noise will launch in Victoria on April 4, 2025 at the Hotel Grand Pacific, bringing together leaders, housing experts, and community members to engage in meaningful conversations about the future of housing.

Presented by Pacifica Housing, Beyond the Noise aims to cut through the rhetoric and focus on real solutions to the housing crisis affecting Victoria and beyond. The series will feature panel discussions, keynote speakers, and Q and A sessions designed to foster collaboration, understanding and inspire action from everyday citizens.

The inaugural session on April 4 will feature two panel discussions.

In the first, supportive housing leaders that represent the BC Coalition for Safe and Sustainable Supportive Housing (SaSSH) from across the province will address myths and realities of supportive housing.

The second panel explores the role of media in framing the housing conversation.

“The conversations around housing and homelessness often get lost in political noise and misinformation,” said Carolina Ibarra, Pacifica Housing CEO. “With Beyond the Noise, we’re creating a space for constructive dialogue, where diverse perspectives can come together to explore nuance and find tangible solutions that benefit our entire community.”

Future events in the Beyond the Noise series will explore the intersection of health care with homelessness, the changing municipal role in housing and homelessness, building and operating rental housing in the midst of financial uncertainty, and more.

MakeSpace encourages the creative economy

A new arts and enterprise hub is under development in Victoria’s North Park neighbourhood. Creative Coast collaborator Jenny Farkas envisions a communal maker’s space, café, events centre and a connection point for artists and artisans. The hub aims to address a critical need for inclusive infrastructure, that fosters a strong sense of place and community building.

A non-profit society has been created to run the MakeSpace’s woodworking and fabrication shops, and a B-corp business will run the coffee shop.

FROM THE PAGES OF DOUGLAS:

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

APRIL

April 11: Viva La Westshore

April 15: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce AGM & US Relations Panel

MAY

May 1: VIATEC Awards

May 4 – 9: International Seaweed Symposium

May 27 – 30: Web Summit

JUNE

June 4: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

June 10: TEDxVictoria