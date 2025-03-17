Douglas Weekly – March 17

IN THE KNOW:

Cafe Brio Owners Acquire Brasserie L’Ecole

The owners of Cafe Brio have acquired Brasserie L’Ecole. The beloved French restaurant, a staple for 23 years in downtown Victoria had been facing financial challenges and temporary closures in recent months, leading to speculation about its future. A GoFundMe campaign was even launched by a staffer to support the business, highlighting the financial obstacles it was facing.

Sam Harris and Vincent Vanderheide, co-owners of Cafe Brio and the Vinuel Restaurant Group, have long admired Brasserie L’Ecole.

“Both Marc [Morrison] and Sean [Brennan], the founders of Brasserie, were on the opening team of Brio,” said Sam Harris. “So the restaurants have always had this connection, so it’s really cool for us to bring these restaurants together that we consider siblings.”

Under new ownership, Brasserie L’Ecole will maintain its classic French-country style cuisine, focusing on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. Head chef, Abhishek Vijayakumar will continue to lead the kitchen, and efforts are being made to retain all existing staff.

Looming tariffs threaten local cruise ship industry

In response to new fees imposed by Canada on commercial trucks traveling from Washington to Alaska, Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan has threatened to prevent cruise ships from stopping at British Columbia ports, including Victoria.

Victoria’s cruise industry generates around $130 million annually, with over 700,000 passengers disembarking to explore the city each year.

A sudden change like this isn’t easy to implement. Cruise lines often plan their itineraries years in advance and altering these could be costly and disruptive.

In response, Premier David Eby has emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in the sector while standing firm on the province’s right to impose fees on U.S. commercial vehicles if necessary.

Robert Lewis-Manning, CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, said “there is a strong connection between the Alaskan cruise industry and the entire Pacific Northwest, including Victoria.

[We will continue] to closely monitor the political situation and to actively promote stability in the cruise industry. There are 320 cruise ships scheduled to visit Victoria in 2025, and we will provide a warm welcome to every cruise ship passenger.”

Applications open for New Ventures BC

The 2025 New Ventures BC Competition is now accepting applications. Presented by Innovate BC, it is the largest and longest-running tech competition in B.C. It offers early-stage tech companies the opportunity to compete for over $250,000 in cash and prizes. The competition provides participants with education, mentorship, networking opportunities, and feedback from industry experts.

The initial application deadline is March 31, 2025. Victoria-based Joni, a Douglas 10 to Watch alumnus won the $10,000 Innovate BC Regional Startup Prize in 2023.

Redbrick acquires US newsletter platform

Victoria, B.C.-based Redbrick has acquired Paved, a New York City-based newsletter advertising platform. This acquisition marks Redbrick’s fourth major purchase in recent years and expands its portfolio of innovative businesses.

Paved connects publishers with advertisers, offering a premium marketplace that serves over 3,000 publishers, including major brands like The New York Times, NBC, Bloomberg, and TechCrunch.

Marco Pimentel, CMO at Redbrick, said of the acquisition that “email newsletters are an essential channel for publishers and creators to own their audiences and capture first-party data. Paved will make email a direct, scalable, and sustainable growth channel beyond feed-driven ecosystems.”

Western Business Coalition formed

A new coalition of business councils from BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba has been established to promote Western Canada’s economic potential.

The coalition’s first initiative is to develop actionable policy recommendations and raise public awareness about the critical role of natural resources in Canada’s economy. This includes enhancing the global competitiveness of sectors like energy, agriculture, mining, forestry, and aquaculture.

Federal government cuts carbon tax

The Canadian federal government has ended the consumer carbon tax requirement, prompting B.C. Premier David Eby to announce plans to repeal the tax in the province.

Eby says that while the tax has been effective in addressing climate change, it is no longer supported by British Columbians due to the cost-of-living crisis. The move aims to ease financial burdens on residents while maintaining regulations on industrial polluters.

Its impact on Victoria businesses will depend on their specific energy usage, supply chains, and industry dynamics. While some may benefit from reduced direct costs, others might face challenges due to indirect effects or changes in government policies and revenue streams.

